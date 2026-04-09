Bengal tiger Pruthvi succumbs to illness at Mysuru Zoo

<p>Mysuru: A male Royal Bengal tiger, Pruthvi, of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), which was ailing for the last few days and was undergoing treatment, succumbed on Wednesday.</p><p>In a statement, the Executive Director of Mysuru Zoo has announced the passing away of the 13-year-old Bengal tiger.</p><p>The animal refused to consume food for two days and was suffering from congenital paresis. The veterinarians of Mysuru Zoo provided treatment. But the tiger failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed on April 8. Mysuru Zoo mourns the loss of the tiger, the press note stated. </p>