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Bengal tiger Pruthvi succumbs to illness at Mysuru Zoo

The animal refused to consume food for two days and was suffering from congenital paresis.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 17:23 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 17:23 IST
MysuruBengal Tiger

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