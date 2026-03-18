<p>Mysuru: Champaka Academy, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>-based educational and cultural organisation, is organising Bharatanatyam and Kalaripayattu workshops in April.</p><p>According to a press note from Nagalakshmi Nagarajan of the academy, a Bharatanatyam workshop on Purvarangavidhi Nritta Jathis and Vinayaka Stuti will be conducted on April 3 and 4 (Friday and Saturday) from 9 am to 5 pm at Champaka Academy, Ramakrishna Nagar, Mysuru.</p><p>“The Bharatanatyam workshop will be led by Vidya Ravishankar, a Mysuru Baani exponent and direct disciple of K Venkatalakshamma. She is the founder of Shri Matrukaa Cultural Trust, Bengaluru, and the founder member, joint secretary and guest faculty of Karnataka Bharatagama Pratishthana, besides being a guest faculty at Jain University, Bengaluru. The workshop is for students who have completed Junior Examination or Praveshika Poorna Examination of National level Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, with a minimum age requirement of 11 years. Audio material will be provided, and lunch will be arranged for the participants”, Nagalakshmi said.</p>.Ranjani-Gayatri Bengaluru concert: Spirituality is at core of great music, says renowned vocal duo.<p>She said, “A training workshop on the ancient martial art of Kalaripayattu will be conducted from April 7 to 29, with sessions held on Tuesday and Wednesday in two batches, from 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm and 6.45 pm to 8 pm, at Champaka Academy in Ramakrishna Nagar, Mysuru. This training will be led by Krishna Prathap, founder and chief instructor of Parashurama Vallabhatta Kalari Academy, Bengaluru, and a disciple of Shankara Narayana Menon”.</p><p>Nagalakshmi said, both programmes aim to promote traditional Indian art forms and provide structured learning opportunities for students, teachers and enthusiasts by senior gurus. Interested participants should register before March 25. Contact: 99801 34090.</p>