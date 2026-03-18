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Bharatanatyam, Kalaripayattu workshops to be held in Mysuru this April

Both programmes aim to promote traditional Indian art forms and provide structured learning opportunities for students, teachers and enthusiasts by senior gurus.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 06:39 IST
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Vidya Ravishankar.

Vidya Ravishankar.

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Published 18 March 2026, 06:39 IST
India NewsMysurubharatanatyamKalaripayattu

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