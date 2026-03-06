<p>Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA T S Srivathsa has asked for a an inquiry into what he claimed to be a Rs 200-crore land scam at the foot of Chamundi Hills, in Mysuru.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, in Mysuru, on Thursday, Srivathsa said a sale agreement has been registered for an amount of Rs 40 crore for 24 acres and 10 guntas of government land, which is worth over Rs 200 crore.</p><p>“How could a private person sell a government land? How could the government officials register a sale agreement for a government land?,” he asked.</p>.Fake documents used to usurp govt land; Lokayukta conducts searches.<p>“The 26 acres of the land under Nehru Loka at Kurubarahalli on Survey No 4, Block E and E1, belonged to Revathi M Uchil and she had sought government permission to sell it on June 30, 1984. Following various procedures, the High Court had directed the government to invite the applicant for talks and decide on the issue. Thus, the government had permitted her to sell only eight acres of the land, that too only for agriculture purposes, within two years, in an order dated March 24, 1992,” Srivathsa explained.</p><p>The BJP MLA added that even if Revathi M Uchil had sold the eight acres of land, there should have been 16 acres and 10 guntas of land. “But, as per the order of the Mysuru Tahsildar, dated August 8, 2025, to continue the particulars as earlier in Column 11 of the Pahani land document, it is mentioned that the said land of 24 acres and 10 guntas on Survey No 4 of Kurubarahalli has been acquired by the government as per the Pahani of 2010-11,” he pointed out.</p><p>“In the Pahani, extracted on October 10, 2025, the said land is in possession of Sudha, daughter of M Manmohan along with Prashanth M Uchil, son of Manmohan and Jyothi, daughter of Manmohan and Vanaja, daughter of Manmohan. Manmohan is claimed to be the husband of Revathi M Uchil. There is mention of a High Court order on May 19, 2020, under the Rights of Column 11. But, under liabilities, it is mentioned that the land has been acquired by the government”.</p><p>“Even if there is mention of a small bank loan as Liabilities under Column 11 of the Pahani, the Sub-Registrar does not allow any kind of registration in his/her office. But, how did the Sub-Registrar overlook the Liabilities for this registration of the Sale Agreement by those who claim to be legal heirs of Revathi M Uchil with two developers?” Srivathsa asked.</p><p>He said he will write letters to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Revenue Minister, Urban Development Minister, Mysuru District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa and Chief Secretary, seeking departmental inquiry and action against the erring officials.</p>