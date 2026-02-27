Menu
BJP will take huge movement to save Mysore silk, says R Ashoka

He said, 'Mysore Silk has the geographical indication (GI) tag. It is a brand. It is the pride of Karnataka.'
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 16:45 IST
Published 27 February 2026, 16:45 IST
