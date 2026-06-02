<p>Mysuru: A book titled ‘Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar mattu Adhunika Mysuru’ (Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Modern Mysuru), authored by S Chandrashekar, will be released at B M Sri Auditorium of Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS), University of Mysore, Manasagangotri, on June 4 at 11 am.</p><p>The event is being jointly organised by Bengaluru Urban District Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP), Mysuru district KSP, and KIKS, to mark the 142nd birth anniversary of the Maharaja of the erstwhile Mysuru State.</p>.Yoga not just an exercise, but strong soft power of India: MP Yaduveer Wadiyar in Mysuru.<p>Briefing reporters in Mysuru, recently, Bengaluru Urban district KSP president M Prakashamurthy said that noted writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa will release the book. Renowned critic O L Nagabhushana Swamy will speak on it. Mysuru district KSP president Maddikere Gopal, Commercial Taxes Department (Bengaluru) Joint Commissioner Sangamesh Upase, and author S Chandrashekar will be present.</p><p><strong>Relevance</strong></p><p>“The core ideology and vision of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar have been articulated in the book. Understanding his historical guidance on social justice, harmony, and public welfare is a duty for everyone. This book is a unique effort in that direction,” Prakashamurthy explained.</p><p>Mysuru District KSP president Maddikere Gopal said, “The personality and achievements of Nalwadi serve as a guiding light for today’s democratic governance. This book will act as an excellent reference material for students of Kannada literature, history, and general readers alike.”</p>