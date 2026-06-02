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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Book on Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar to be released on June 4

The event is organised to mark the 142nd birth anniversary of the Maharaja of the erstwhile Mysuru State.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 07:50 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 07:50 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysurubook

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