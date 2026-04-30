<p>Mysuru: The Bowring tragedy in Bengaluru should serve as a wakeup call for the authorities concerned in Mysuru, said former corporator K V Mallesh.</p><p>Mallesh, also president of Aniketana Seva Trust, said, “The collapse of the compound of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru, which claimed seven lives, should serve as a wake-up call for Mysuru’s people’s representatives and officials”.</p><p>In a press release, issued here on Thursday, former member of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Mallesh said that Mysuru is a heritage hub, where every corner boasts of historical significance. “However, the lack of maintenance of these heritage structures is creating a sense of fear. The Bengaluru incident brings back the grim memories of the 2012 Lansdowne Building collapse in Mysuru, when four people died. Even after that tragedy, the officials seem to have learnt no lessons,” he said.</p><p>It can be recalled that a part of the Lansdowne Building collapsed on August 25, 2012, claiming four lives, while a portion of the Devaraja Market collapsed on August 28, 2016.</p>.Bowring Hospital wall collapse: Lokayukta to book Chief Secretary, GBA Chief commissioner and top officials in Suo Motu case.<p>Last year, a portion of the old building of Maharani’s Women’s Science College collapsed and a 32-year-old worker, who was stuck under the debris, died on January 28, 2025. Earlier, a portion of the first floor of the 106-year-old heritage building of the same college collapsed on October 21, 2022. Even though nobody was hurt, equipment and materials of Chemistry and Zoology laboratories, worth over Rs 40 lakh were crushed, due to the impact of the debris.</p><p>Due to incessant rains, a small portion of the fort around Mysuru Palace, between Bisilu Maramma temple and Jayamarthanda Gate, on the south-eastern side, collapsed on October 18, 2022.</p><p>A portion of an old structure collapsed at Shivaram Pet, on May 26, 2022. A few street vendors sustained injuries as the wall of the defunct Olympia cinema theatre collapsed at Makkaji Chowk, Devaraja Mohalla, on July 22, 2024, due to continuous rains.</p><p>“Several structures like the Old DC Office, Devaraja Market, Vani Vilas Market, Jaganmohan Palace, and CADA office are in a dire need of attention. Vegetation growing on these structures and rainwater seepage are further weakening them,” he added.</p><p><strong>Clogged drains, potholes</strong></p><p>Mallesh slammed the MCC for its lack of monsoon preparedness. He pointed out that most underground drains and ‘Rajakaluves’ (stormwater drains) are filled with silt and garbage, which will inevitably lead to flooding in low-lying areas.</p><p>“Every year, citizens and motorists suffer, as roads turn into rivers during rains. Furthermore, broken footpath slabs and deep potholes have already caused several accidents. The state government must stop being a silent spectator and hold negligent officials directly accountable for any future mishaps,” he urged.</p><p><strong>Dangerous trees</strong></p><p>Highlighting another hazard, Mallesh said that while Mysuru’s greenery is its pride, several dry trees and overhanging branches pose a significant risk during winds and rains.</p><p>He suggested that the forest wing of the MCC should collaborate with local environmental NGOs to identify and remove such hazards, while simultaneously planting new saplings.</p><p>Mallesh warned that if the district administration and the MCC do not act on a war- footing, Mysuru could witness another major tragedy.</p><p>He demanded that specific officials be assigned responsibilities for their respective zones to ensure accountability.</p>