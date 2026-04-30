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Bowring tragedy: Ex-corporator warns Mysuru authorities of potential disasters

In a press release, issued here on Thursday, former member of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Mallesh said that Mysuru is a heritage hub, where every corner boasts of historical significance.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 17:47 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 17:47 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruBowring Hospital

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