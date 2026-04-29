Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Builders seek common FAR norms for Mysuru

They have submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner, Mysuru City Corporation, seeking consideration of two important regulatory reforms that will support planned urban growth.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 18:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 April 2026, 18:04 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us