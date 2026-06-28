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Built for prosperity of Mysuru, conserve it for posterity: Experts on Purnaiah canal

Frequent death of fishes remains as evidence for sewage water entering the lake.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 09:14 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 09:14 IST
Karnataka NewsenvironmentMysuruKukkarahalli lakeLake

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