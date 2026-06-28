Built for prosperity of Mysuru, conserve it for posterity: Experts on Purnaiah canal

<p>Mysuru: Built in 1864, historic Purnaiah canal, which pumped water to iconic Kukkarahalli lake located in the heart of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, formed the primary life line- as one of the major sources of water for the growing Mysuru then. They remain as testimony to the vision and patronage of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar for the prosperity of the people of Mysuru. Ironically 9.21 km of the Purnaiah canal from Vijayashripura to Bogadi village now remains occupied/encroached, out of 25.3 km long Purnaiah canal. </p><p><strong>Protect what remains</strong></p><p>Amid the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/environment-news">environmental </a>challenges, a team of experts of Water Forum Mysuru and environmentalists of various organisations led by U N Ravi Kumar have conducted a survey of the canal. They have urged Mysuru district administration to take up the mission to conserve, revive the remaining portion of 16.095 km canal utilising advanced scientific knowledge for the posterity (future generation) and climate resilient Mysuru.<br><br>Frequent death of fishes remains as evidence for sewage water entering the lake. Hence experts have urged University of Mysore, the custodian of the lake from 1960, to take steps to push the Government to revive the 5.3km canal close to the Kukkarahalli Lake which has inspired several writers like Kuvempu, R K Narayan. "This can act as a storm water drain to divert rain water falling from the Manasa Gangotri ridge area around SJCE; would augment (enhance) the catchment by 50 percent and provide enough fresh rain water to keep the lake alive and healthy," Ravi Kumar said. </p>.Atleast 30 trees chopped along Railway line near Mysuru's Kukkarahalli lake, says forest officials.<p>They have pressed for revival of the 2.155 km link canal from Huyilalukere to Madagalli Doddakere; and the remaining 8.64 km canal from Bogadi Railway layout to Madagalli Doddakere which still remains unoccupied. "With the rejuvenation of this portion, 81 acre of urban land will be available for managing rainwater. It helps recharge ground water, and even nourish about 10,000 trees," Ravi Kumar said. </p><p>Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy said, "We have received the detailed survey reports on Purnaiah canal from the officials as well as the civil society organisations. We are studying both. We will take the best possible steps to revive the Purnaiah canal and conserve Kukkarahalli lake."</p><p>Registrar of UoM M K Savitha assured of forming Kukkarahallai lake conservation committee for necessary steps to press Government for conservation Purnaiah canal close to lake; and protect Kukkarahalli lake which is the source of rich biodiversity.</p><p><strong>Legacy of canal</strong></p><p>Explaining the legacy of Purnaiah canal, Ravi Kumar informed, "Mysuru was a small settlement dependent on few lakes and surface runoff water from the Chamundi Hill watershed when Mysuru kingdom was transferred to the Wadiyar Maharajas by the British as a subsidiary, after the downfall of Tipu Sultan in 1799. Mysuru, situated along the elevated ridge dividing the Cauvery and Kabini basins had limited rainwater runoff for harvesting and distribution. Then, Dewan Purnaiah commissioned surveys to explore ways of getting water to Mysuru. A canal was dug to gather rainwater from the northern highlands and bring it to the surrounding area of the palace. This was called the Purnaiah Nale, but later it was covered up for the formation of Sayaji Rao road. Explorations continued even after the demise of Purnaiah resulting in the canal scheme from the elevated Yelawala ridge on the western side. This region was 100 meter higher than Mysuru and had about 8 lakes. A link canal from Huyilalukere to Madagalli Doddakere gathered all the surplus water from the lakes. A 25.3 km long canal was carved along the edge of the highlands and connected to Kukkarahalli lake. The surplus water from lakes flew into Kukkarahalli lake. It provided water for domestic consumption, irrigation and industries including the first major industry of Mysuru-the Mysore Sandal Soap factory." </p><p>He added, "By the middle of the 20th century Cauvery water was pumped and supplied to households; borewells evolved by the 1970s boosting the water supply. With increase in generation of sewage, rapidly urbanising catchment area, the lake started receiving the sewage. The lake surface started choking with rampant growth of weeds, algal blooms and witnessed frequent deaths of fishes. Late 1980s and early 1990s saw the destruction of the canal to pave the way for new layouts. Once the canal was damaged, increasing sewage inflow and urban runoff maintained the water level of the lake. This untreated sewage water was diverted away from the Lake and it was restored as part of an Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded project taken up in 2003–2004. However about 5% untreated sewage water still enters the lake."</p>.Analyse pros and cons before executing underpass project near Mysuru's Kukkarahalli lake, say activists.<p>"Eventually, the lake boundary was fenced with chain link mesh; a walking path was laid around the water spread area; a children’s park was created, toilets were constructed, gates were installed. About 5000 to 10,000 people walk everyday along a 4km stretch around the lake," Ravi Kumar informed. </p><p><strong>Biodiversity</strong></p><p>The lake, spread around 49 hectares with 55 hectares of land around it, is a repository of rich biodiversity with about 430 species of herbs, trees; 90 species butterflies; 14 mammals, according to Ravi Kumar.</p><p>As per Environmentalist Shylajesha this lake area including about half an acre island has been an important bird habitat for more than 250 resident, local bird species. It attracts more than 20 species of migratory birds from other states and countries including Japan, Himalayas and North India from September to March. </p><p><strong>Blue Green Heritage belt</strong></p><p>Hence besides protection of the lake and canal system, Greens have even urged to declare them-as heritage precincts-the blue-green heritage belt.</p>