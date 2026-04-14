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Bypoll developments an eye-opener; cabinet ‘surgery’ certain, says Tanveer Sait

The Congress MLA sais that while the party candidate is likely to win in Davangere, victory margin might reduce due to internal confusion and mismanagement.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 12:05 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 12:05 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsMysuruTanveer Sait

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