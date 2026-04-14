<p>Mysuru: Ex minister and Congress MLA Tanveer Sait sent a strong message to the party leadership, stating that the developments during the recent by-elections in Karnataka should serve as an ‘eye-opener’. </p><p>He emphasised that the party must be built on ideology rather than on communities and castes.</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah fires Naseer Ahmed as political secretary amid Davangere South bypoll 'sabotage' row.<p>Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Sait noted that while the Congress candidate is likely to win in Davangere, the victory margin might reduce significantly due to the internal confusion and mismanagement.</p><p>Internal sabotage</p><p>Sait alleged that some leaders, who were tasked to pacify the rebels, failed to perform their duties. “The conflict over ticket distribution was taken personally by some leaders, causing loss to the party. They created confusion among the voters, resulting in embarrassment to the party high command. Thus, many voters stayed away from the polling booths,” he remarked.</p>.Davangere South bypoll: Congress leaders allege internal sabotage.<p>Sait pointed out that there were deliberate attempts by certain vested interests to sour the long-standing relationship between the Shamanur Shivashankarappa family and the Muslim community in Davangere.</p><p><strong>Fire, water metaphor</strong></p><p>In a cryptic critique of the current political landscape for minorities, Sait said, “Muslims are caught between a 'Fire' party (opposition) and a 'Water' party (Congress). While we are with the 'Water' party, we can't afford to drown in it”.</p><p><strong>Cabinet surgery, CM post</strong></p><p>Speculating on the leadership change and Cabinet reshuffle, Sait said the state is witnessing a political ‘whirlwind’.</p><p>“There was talk of a power-sharing agreement at the two-and-a-half-year juncture, but now we are approaching three years. A major 'surgery' (reshuffle) of the state Cabinet is on the cards. I don't know who'll stay and who'll go," he said.</p><p>On Monday, (April 13), Deputy CM D K Shivakumar confirmed that he has sought ‘detailed reports’ from various sections, regarding a reshuffle. This follows reports of 23 Congress MLAs camping in Delhi to lobby AICC leaders for the removal of non-performing ministers and to fill vacant berths.</p><p>Meanwhile Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has consistently rejected any talk of stepping down. On April 8, he snapped at reporters, stating he would complete the full five-year term and that ‘the high command is in my favour’. His son, MLC Yathindra, has also publicly dismissed rumors of a leadership change.</p><p><strong>Aspirations</strong></p><p>Confirming his own interest in a Cabinet berth, Sait stated that he remains a strong aspirant but would not compromise his dignity. “I was called to Delhi, but I didn't go. I've my own stature. I'll not go there to lobby," he asserted.</p><p>Sait is a heavyweight in the Old Mysuru region, continuing the legacy of his father, the late Aziz Sait, a legendary socialist and minority leader. Sait has successfully held the NR constituency for six terms, making it a Congress stronghold.</p>