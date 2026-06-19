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Calling land at T Narsipur road junction 'MUDA Grounds' is inappropriate: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

Since 2011, devotees were provided parking space on the Lalitha Mahal Helipad land, owned by the erstwhile royal family.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 17:53 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 17:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruPramoda Devi Wadiyar

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