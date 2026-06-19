Calling land at T Narsipur road junction 'MUDA Grounds' is inappropriate: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

<p>Mysuru: Member of the erstwhile royal family <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/pramoda-devi-wadiyar">Pramoda Devi Wadiyar</a> has stated that calling the land at T Narsipur road junction as Lalitha Mahal Palace Grounds or MUDA Grounds is incorrect and misleading.</p><p>In a press note, issued in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, Wadiyar has stated that Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which is now known as Mysuru Development Authority, has no claim over the land.</p><p><strong>HC Order</strong></p><p>She said, “The entire extent of the land, bearing Survey No 4 of Kurubarahalli, under Kasaba Hobli, Mysuru taluk, has been held as a private property of the Maharaja of the erstwhile Mysuru State by the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">High Court of Karnataka</a> in WP (Writ Petition) No 25592/2015. Therefore calling the land as Lalitha Mahal Palace Grounds or MUDA Grounds is inappropriate”.</p><p>“The High Court of Karnataka, in its order dated June 19, 2020, in WP No 25592/2015 has categorically held Survey No 4 of Kurubarahalli, along with Survey No 41 of Alanahalli and Survey No 39 of Chowdahalli, under Kasaba Hobli, Mysuru taluk, as private properties of the Maharaja and has directed the Revenue and Municipal authorities to delete the ‘B’ Kharab status in the revenue records,” Wadiyar said.</p>.Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayanti celebrated in grand manner in Mysuru. <p><strong>Upheld by SC</strong></p><p>“The High Court judgment was upheld by the Division Bench of the High Court and the same was also confirmed by the Supreme Court of India in SLP (Special Leave Petition) No 3670/2021,” Wadiyar pointed out.</p><p>Referring the Mysuru District Administration’s claims that it has decided to continue using the ‘Lalitha Mahal Palace Grounds’ for vehicle parking during the Ashada festival season, despite the property being fenced by members of the erstwhile royal family, Wadiyar said, the District Administration has not approached her, to seek permission to use the land for parking during Ashada month.</p><p><strong>Parking, bus stop</strong></p><p>It can be noted that private vehicles are not allowed on the Chamundi Hill, during Ashada Fridays since 2011, when the then District incharge Minister S A Ramadass paid from his personal funds, to ferry devotees, free of cost, in KSRTC city buses to decongest vehicular traffic in the wake of a surge in the number of devotees.</p><p>Since 2011, devotees were provided parking space on the Lalitha Mahal Helipad land, owned by the erstwhile royal family. From there, KSRTC shuttle was provided up to Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple, atop the Chamundi Hill. After winning a case in the High Court, the Lalitha Mahal Helipad land was secured in 2021.</p><p>From the 2021 Ashada, the said land on Survey No 4 of Kurubarahalli, again owned by the erstwhile royal family, was used for the purpose. From there, the KSRTC shuttle is provided up to Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple. At present, the ban on private vehicles atop the Hill continues on the weekends too, along with the Fridays, during the Ashada month. Women can use the free bus Shakthi scheme for the shuttle.</p><p><strong>Mummadi</strong></p><p>This year, the Ashada month starts on July 15 and the first Ashada Friday celebrations will be held on July 17, followed by July 24, July 31, and August 7. Besides, Sri Chamundeshwari Vardhanti Mahotsava will be held on August 4, to mark the installation of the ‘utsava murthy’ of the goddess, Sri Chamundeshwari Devi, by Maharaja Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar of the Yadu dynasty, in the Revathi nakshatra of Ashada masa, in the early 19th century.</p>