<p>Mysuru: Stating that Karnataka has been facing continuous injustice regarding the sharing of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cauvery-river">Cauvery River</a> water, the Cauvery River Protection Committee will undertake a study tour of the river basin from April 27 to 29. The tour aims to collect ground-level data and evidence, to support a writ petition the committee plans to file before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> in May.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, in Mysuru, on Wednesday, committee president H K Ramu said that the study will be conducted under the leadership of retired Supreme Court judge N Gopalagowda.</p><p><strong>Study tour</strong></p><p>“The committee will visit various reservoirs and agricultural lands in the Cauvery River basin to interact with farmers, labourers, and members of various farmer organisations. We will collect information, photographs, and video evidence of the current situation, which will be submitted to the Supreme Court during the filing of the writ petition,” Ramu said.</p><p><strong>Itinerary</strong></p><p>The three-day tour will begin on April 27, starting from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>at 12.30 pm. The team will visit Dubare, Nisargadhama, and Kushalnagar before reaching Madikeri by 6 pm.</p>.Cauvery Aarti: Karnataka High Court seeks dam safety clearance report. <p>On April 28, the team will offer prayers at Talakaveri at 8 am, followed by a public meeting in Kushalnagar or Harangi. In the afternoon, the committee members will inspect the Hemavathi Dam in Gorur and meet farmer leaders. The day will conclude with a visit to the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district and a meeting at the Jaladarshini Guest House, in Mysuru city.</p><p>On April 29, the team will visit the Kabini Dam at 9.30 am and interact with local farmers, elected representatives, and workers. The tour will continue through Nanjangud, T Narsipur, and Shimsha, concluding at Mekedatu in Kanakapura taluk, Bengaluru South district, before returning to Bengaluru city.</p><p>Committee office-bearers M Chandrashekar, H L Yamuna, K C Madesh, Gangadhara Gowda, Brijesh Kariyappa, Prakash, and former corporator K V Mallesh were present at the press meet.</p>