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Cauvery River Protection Committee to undertake a study tour of the river basin in Karnataka from April 27

The three-day tour will begin on April 27, starting from Bengaluru at 12.30 pm. The team will visit Dubare, Nisargadhama, and Kushalnagar before reaching Madikeri by 6 pm.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 00:48 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 00:48 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruCauvery

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