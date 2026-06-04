Centenary tribute to GTN at Ganabharathi

<p>Mysuru: Ganabharathi, a Mysuru-based cultural organisation, will host a programme to celebrate the centenary of G T Narayana Rao on Saturday, June 6, at 5.30 pm at Veene Seshanna Bhavan, Adichunchanagiri Road, Kuvempu Nagar, Mysuru.</p><p>According to a press note from Ganabharathi secretary C G Ravishankar, Dasa literature researcher T N Nagarathna will share insights into the life and work of Narayana Rao, while scholar T V Venkatachala Shastry will preside over. Narayana Rao (<em>June 30, 1926, to</em> June 27, 2008), a Maths professor, was an arts connoisseur and patron. He was one of the founding members of Ganabharathi.</p><p><strong>Pratibimba</strong></p><p>The stage programme will be followed by a dance drama ‘Pratibimba’ (reflection), featuring Bharatanatyam artistes Pratibha Ramaswamy and Janani Murali. It is based on the poetic works of Jnanpith awardee Daa Raa Bendre.</p><p>The performance would showcase a confluence of Bhavageethe (lyrical poetry) and Bharatanatyam, highlighting the four types of Abhinaya — Angika (body movements), Vachika (speech/song), Aharya (costumes/props), and Sattvika (emotional/mental state). The production also integrates modern technology to enhance the narrative.</p><p>Pratibha Ramaswamy and Janani Murali are empanelled artists of Doordarshan and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). Pratibha is known for solo dance dramas such as ‘Akka Mahadevi’ and ‘Krishna Kumari’, while Janani Murali’s credits include performances such as ‘Mohanam Krishnam’, ‘Aashraya’, and ‘Shivam Shankaram’. Together, they have performed at various national and international dance festivals.</p>