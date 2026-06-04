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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Centenary tribute to GTN at Ganabharathi

Narayana Rao (June 30, 1926, to June 27, 2008), a Maths professor, was an arts connoisseur and patron. He was one of the founding members of Ganabharathi.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsMysuru

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