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Centuries-old Mysuru temple faces threat due to construction

The temple authorities complain that the construction work on an adjoining property is putting the historic temple at risk.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 13:06 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 13:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

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