<p>Mysuru: The condition of Sri Subbaraya Dasara Prasanna Venkataramana Swamy Temple, Krishna Vilas Road, Devaraja Mohalla, Mysuru, has become an issue of concern on social media and also in its neighbourhood. </p><p>The temple authorities complain that the construction work on an adjoining property is putting the historic temple at risk.</p>.World Heritage Day: Mysuru to host lectures at palace temple.<p>According to a member of the temple authority, Umadevi, “The owner of the adjoining property is digging close to the temple and removing mud near its foundation. We fear that this could weaken the structure of the temple, which is around 200 years old”.</p><p>She said, “The adjoining land also belonged to the temple earlier. Somehow the temple has lost the land to private persons over the years. The building is now being constructed very close to the temple's back wall. During the construction, they have damaged the temple wall, while building their own wall. When we raised the issue, the police blamed us for the damage and claimed that we had damaged the wall ourselves to frame the adjoining property owner. The mus is also being taken away from the temple site.”</p><p>Jayalakshmi, another member of the temple, said, “The construction is continuing despite a court stay order”.</p><p>Members of the temple committee said, “We have repeatedly asked the adjoining property owner not to remove the mud as it belongs to the temple. We have filed several complaints and cases against the construction. But, no action has been taken so far. The police officials have not helped us to resolve the issue. They even mocked us, instead”.</p><p>Suma, another member of the temple, said, “The main concern is the safety of the Chitra Mantapa, which has the portraits of the Wadiyar Maharajas on its wall, that have been preserved over the past couple of centuries. We fear that the excavation work could damage this important heritage structure”.</p><p>The temple management committee has appealed to the government and Mysuru City Corporation to take immediate action and help in protecting the historical temple.</p><p>A Facebook post by Bangalore's Post has attracted the attention to the issue and sparked discussion among social media users. Some users commented, “Please complain immediately to the local police, RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal too,” while others suggested approaching higher authorities, asking, “Will a police complaint or a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) help?”</p>