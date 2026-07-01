Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

CESC MD launches Gruha Jyothi beneficiary data collection drive in Mysuru

This process will be completed on site, using a mobile application and a declaration form.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 10:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 10:58 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us