CESC MD launches Gruha Jyothi beneficiary data collection drive in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) managing director M S Archana launched the Gruha Jyothi scheme door-to-door beneficiary data collection drive in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>on Wednesday.</p><p>Gruha Jyothi, launched in July 2023, is undergoing a data collection process and CESC meter readers and CESC staff will visit the houses of consumers to collect information of beneficiaries. </p><p>This process will be completed on site, using a mobile application and a declaration form.</p>.Gruha Jyothi: From July 1, Karnataka to start door-to-door verification of free power scheme beneficiaries.<p>The Energy Department has asked all beneficiaries to furnish their Aadhaar card, passport-size photograph, voter ID card, PAN card, tenancy or rental agreement, if applicable, ration card and caste certificate, if applicable, for verification during the on-site visit by the CESC staff.</p><p>Since physical verification by the CESC meter reader is the only approved method to complete the process, the beneficiaries should cooperate with the CESC meter readers, who will carry their official identity cards, to ensure a smooth and efficient update, the department has said.</p>