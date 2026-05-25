CET pre-counselling programme organised in Mysuru to provide guidance to students after PUC

<p>Mysuru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/common-entrance-test">Common Entrance Test</a> (CET) and OMED-K pre-counselling programme, organised by Deccan Herald and Prajavani publications, in association with Mysore College of Engineering and Management (MyCEM), at Chikkahalli, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, on Monday, provided the much needed guidance to the students, who aspire to pursue various technical and engineering courses after the PUC. </p><p>Experts and resource people provided guidance to more than 300 students. They provided details on the courses that can be selected after the CET, what is the seat matrix, what should be done to get admission, admission procedure, documents required, on the college to be selected and others.</p><p>They cleared the doubts of the students on competitive exams and preparations to be done. Suggestions were given to the parents on the future of their wards. Students from neighbouring districts and also from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district participated in the pre-counselling session. </p>.DH-PV guidance camp: Hard work, discipline, is the key for success, say experts.<p>Maharaja's PU College principal and CET expert N Udaya Shankar said, "The students can achieve success only through continuous practice. Reading newspapers daily helps in improving knowledge and understanding current affairs. Only those with knowledge and skills are adorning prestigious posts across the globe."</p><p>"Have a dream, but accept the reality. It is natural to dream to study in the engineering or medical college of one's preference. One should know that only the first 3,000 students in the ranking get the colleges of their choice. Hence, one should choose 20 to 30 colleges on priority. One may get any of them. If one chooses only four colleges, it will be difficult to get a seat," he said. </p><p>Jnanavahini Educational Institution president Shivappa, trustee K N Puttabuddi, secretary M Manjunath, principal T S Manjunath, expert R Rakshita, General Manager, Circulation Department, TPML, Bengaluru, B A Ravi, Bureau Chief, Prajavani, Mysuru, K Narasimhamurthy, Bureau Chief, Deccan Herald, T R Sathish Kumar, Deputy General Manager, Circulation Department, TPML, Bengaluru, Jagannath Jois, Senior Manager S Prakasha, and Assistant Manager M S Rakesh were present.</p>