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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

CET pre-counselling programme organised in Mysuru to provide guidance to students after PUC

Students from neighbouring districts and also from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district participated in the pre-counselling session.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 16:28 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruCommon Entrance TestCareer guidance

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