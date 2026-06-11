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CFTRI to showcase success stories of 30 innovations at RISE Conclave 2026 in Bengaluru

CFTRI will showcase food science, nutrition, food safety, agri-food technologies in the National Conclave.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 08:49 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 08:49 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMysurucftriinnovationsconclave

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