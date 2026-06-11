CFTRI to showcase success stories of 30 innovations at RISE Conclave 2026 in Bengaluru

<p>Mysuru: The CFTRI CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), a food science and technology institute based in Mysuru, is all set to showcase its success stories - 30 technologies transferred to various startups - at the Research, Industry, Start-up and Entrepreneurship (RISE) two-day national Conclave 2026, in Bengaluru from June 14. </p><p>Giridhar Parvatam, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, said, "This conclave is an opportunity to bridge the gap between laboratory research and market-ready solutions. The conclave will foster collaborations among scientists, entrepreneurs, industries and investors, enabling innovations to reach society faster and contribute to economic growth, employment generation and technological advancement."</p>.‘Sadistic sonic assault’: Mysuru residents flag late-night firecracker nuisance.<p>"The CSIR-CFTRI will showcase its innovations in food science, nutrition, food safety and agri-food technologies. About 1,000 stakeholders have registered for the conclave, including 130 start-ups, 45 MSMEs and technology exhibitors supported by national organisations like CSIR, ISRO, DST, DBT, ICAR, ICMR and MoES. They are expected to showcase their innovations and deployable technologies. Among them, 30 startups will showcase CFTRI technologies adopted by them," said Giridhar Parvatam.</p><p>The CFTRI will also sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIMs and IITs for knowledge sharing, skill and entrepreneurship development and new product development, Girdhar said. </p><p><strong>Products</strong></p><p>Scientist A A Inamdar said, "Startup AS AgreFarms and Foods Platform, which has adopted CFTRI technology, will showcase value-added products developed using Moringa like Yemmmy Momix (Idly/dosa chutney powder and Rice mix), Mojamoon (Moringa Gulab jamun). Abhay Natural Food Processing Unit will present more than 50 banana and millet based products; and more than 30 fruits and vegetables value-added products developed in CFTRI banana incubation centre. Gusteau foods will present plant-based food colours (Green, Orange, Yellow, Purple, Brown and Black) extracted from fruits, vegetables and flowers. Immunza Foods will display functional bars like immunity bar, stamina bar, shecare bar, memory bar, energy bar, and SkinCare bar".</p><p>"OMN9 will present - mung bean protein isolate 80% - a protein ingredient derived from Indian mung beans for food and nutraceutical applications; mung bean starch - for food, pharma and industrial applications. Kombucherie will display gut innovations like good gut shots - in-house brewed gut-friendly fermented beverages. Vcrave foods - Power Millet milk and mycelium fermented date seed yogurt. Kamireddy Agro Foods - Cashew fruit based beverages like Cajuice, cazberry, kokaju. Vyoum Biotech - Sprouteins - sprout-based protein supplement; HyProVance - vegan carbonated protein drink; Sugarcan innovations - low Glycemic index additive," he said.</p><p>Aaptam Foods LLP will display vegetables-loaded tiffin premixes; no added sugar banana healthy snacking options; and dehydrated vegetables powder. Kalpavristi Coco Foods will display gluten-free and high-fibre snack range. Purferme Project - health bars, Millet cookies, porridge mixes. EarthKind Foods Biotech - cultured oil samples. Shreeabhaya - coconut milk based products, virgin coconut oil coconut milk ice cream; Poornasattva Foods will present millet based products. </p>.7th leg of women’s golf tournament in Mysuru.<p><strong>Innovations</strong></p><p>Avyagraha Research and Analytics LLP, and Avyagraha's AI, Data Analytics, Automation, Bioinformatics, EdTech and Research Technology Solutions will depict '5eriMitra' - AI-Powered Smart Sericulture Assistant (Chat, Voice & Disease Diagnosis). MACOF Innovations will showcase, point of care electrochemical and optical devices for food hygiene monitoring. Nanosentrix will display biodegradable products made out of used coffee grounds. Multiplex Forest Factree will present planting materials, agroforestry models and Biochar based products. </p>