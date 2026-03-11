Cinema journalist K J Kumar passes away in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Senior journalist K J Kumar (74), well-known in Mysuru’s media and film circles for over four decades, passed away following a massive heart attack at a private hospital in Mysuru, on Wednesday.</p><p>Kumar complained of chest pain on Wednesday afternoon and was rushed to a private hospital in Saraswathipuram, Mysuru. However, doctors declared him brought dead.</p><p>Kumar specialised in cinema reporting and maintained close ties with several stalwarts of the industry. He shared a warm rapport with Rajinikanth and the late Ambareesh. He was also into the hotel and hospitality business.</p>.Veteran journalist P Ramaiah no more.<p>A native of Korangrapadi in Udupi district, he migrated to Mysuru in 1969 to assist his maternal uncle, freedom-fighter, journalist and ex-MLC A Ramanna.</p><p>Kumar is survived by wife Usha, daughter Sunamya Shetty and sister and former corporator Prameela Prakash. Family members stated that the body will be shifted to his residence near A Ramanna Circle in Yadavgiri, in Mysuru, on Thursday morning. The last rites will be performed at the crematorium at the foot of Chamundi Hill on Thursday afternoon. MLC K Shivakumar has condoled the demise of Kumar.</p>