CM's city rounds: Siddaramaiah reviews progress of developmental works in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Amidst the high temperature of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru</a>, which touched 33 degrees Celcius on Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took out a two-hour long Mysuru city rounds on Thursday from 11.40 am to 1.40 pm and inspected the progress of four major development works, which are underway. He directed the officials to finish the works within the stipulated time, without compromising on quality. </p><p><strong>White tapping</strong></p><p>Mysuru being a major tourist destination, besides witnessing rapid growth, the Public Works department (PWD) has taken up white topping project, to concretise 12 major roads (with high raised footpaths, accompanied by paver blocks) for a total stretch of 46.088 km at a cost of Rs 393.85 crore, in order to facilitate smooth movement of vehicular traffic.</p><p>The CM inspected the work on Mysuru-Manandavadi road, a stretch of 6.4 km from Agrahara Circle to Ring road. While the work began on May 9, PWD secretary C Sathyanarayana informed the CM that they have already completed works on 3.7 km (on the left side). The preparatory work on Bogadi road began three days ago.</p><p>The CM said that they have taken up works of the four lane roads connecting the city and the ring road. In the next phase, they will take up works on the remaining roads too. Such roads will be durable for at least 30 years and prevents potholes, besides ensuring smooth flow of traffic. </p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures of vision group for sustainable development of Mysuru.<p><strong>UG cabling</strong></p><p>The CM inspected a project of UG cabling of 11 kv, and 871.09 km overhead electric line taken up by CESC at a cost of Rs 588.24 crore from March 2025. Superintendent Engineer Sunil Kumar informed that they have completed the work on a distance of 227.12km (26%). The CM said that this work will enhance the beauty of the city. </p><p><strong>Maharani's hostel</strong></p><p>The CM inspected the works on four towers of the five-storey hostel buildings of Maharani's college with 354 rooms, to accommodate 700 each science and arts students on JLB Road near KM Cariappa Circle.</p><p><strong>New KSRTC bus stand</strong></p><p>Siddaramaiah inspected the works on the new KSRTC bus stand taken up at a cost of Rs 120 crore on 14 acre of land at Bannimantapa, with a capacity to accommodate 75 buses. The KSRTC Mysuru DCs K H Srinivas and H T Veeresh informed the CM that 35% of the works are completed and the project will be completed by March 2027. </p><p>In the building, measuring 4 lakh square meters, they are making provisions for parking of 4,000 two-wheelers and 200 cars in basement; bus terminal, ticket reservation counter, waiting halls, canteen, library, digi-lockers, cloak rooms, tourist information center, shops, police, security and fire and emergency services units, six toilet blocks each for male and female, besides toilets for physically challenged and transgenders on ground floor; KSRTC offices, dormitories on first floor. There will be four lifts, and two elevators.</p><p>Srinivas informed that 50% of the buses, plying from the existing bus stand towards Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Hubballi, Dharwad, Vijayapura and inter-city buses will ply from here. Rest of the buses to Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Mandya district will ply from the existing sub urban/mofussil bus stand. </p><p>MLA Tanveer Sait informed that the buses will enter and exit the bus stand via link roads behind the the bus stand. None of the buses will enter the city. Only people can enter the bus stand on Bannimantap ground road. </p><p>Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa, MLC Yathindra, MLAs Harish Gowda and T S Srivatsa joined him. A team of officials including DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy, MDA Commissoner Rakshith, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, and Police Commissioner Seema Latkar accompanied him</p><p>Roads were blocked at several places, due to CM's city rounds. Earlier in Bengaluru and Mysuru, the CM took city rounds in a Volvo bus, along with officials to prevent traffic chaos, due to the huge length of the convoy vehicles. </p>