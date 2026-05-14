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CM's city rounds: Siddaramaiah reviews progress of developmental works in Mysuru

The CM inspected the work on Mysuru-Manandavadi road, a stretch of 6.4 km from Agrahara Circle to Ring road.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 17:55 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 17:55 IST
KarnatakaSiddaramaiahMysuru

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