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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Colourful rangolis, decorated classrooms welcome students as schools reopen in Mysuru

The teachers, management committee members and elected representatives welcomed them by offering roses.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 17:24 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 17:24 IST
India NewsstudentsMysuruSchools

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