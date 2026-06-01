Colourful rangolis, decorated classrooms welcome students as schools reopen in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: The schools reopened amidst a festive ambience across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> region. Colourful rangolis, buntings of mango leaves, strings of flowers and decorated classrooms welcomed the students, at their respective schools after the summer vacation, on Monday. </p><p>The students were accorded a warm welcome by the teachers. They performed aarti to the students at some schools, distributing sweets and welcoming them with flowers.</p><p>The children too were happy to see their friends after a long gap and were excited to go to the next class. They were seen sharing their experience of their summer holidays with friends.</p><p>The teachers, management committee members and elected representatives welcomed them by offering roses. They had created a flower carpet to welcome the children at some schools. </p><p>New textbooks and uniforms were distributed by the school authorities. The students were distributed notebooks and bags, with the support of sponsors, at Government Primary and High School at Kukkarahalli, Mysuru.</p>.Schools in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru all set for reopening from June 1.<p><strong>Attendance</strong></p><p>The Karnataka Public School (KPS) in Kuvempu Nagar, Mysuru, had taken efforts to increase the enrollment and to create awareness among the children on the importance of education, on the first day of the school.</p><p>Students took out a march, holding awareness placards that read ‘Writing is the way to life’ (Barahave badukige daari), ‘Admit children to a government school for free education’, and ‘Education is a tool for transformation’. MLA T S Srivathsa participated in the jatha in an open vehicle and teachers accompanied him on two-wheelers.</p><p>They passed through Panchatantra Road, Aniketana Road and returned to the school. The students played 'tamate' and also danced to the music, drawing the attention of the people. Saraswathi puja was performed at LKG and UKG classes, before 'Aksharabhyasa'. </p><p>MLA Srivathsa said, "The children have returned to school with joy. The highest enrollment has been registered in the South zone. The zone also obtained good results, with 200 children passing with good ranks, thanks to the teaching staff. The government is also creating a good environment. Parents should come forward and admit their children to government schools".</p><p>BEO Krishna, Education department officials Srikantaswamy, M S Vijay Kumar, B Suresh, KPS principal Gubbigoodu Ramesh, and vice-principal Bhagya were present.</p>