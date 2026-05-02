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Commercial cylinder hike hits Mysuru's hospitality sector; hotel food to be costlier by 15%

With the increase in cost of LPG cylinders besides their inadequate supply, hotels in Heritage city have already increased food cost by about 10 per cent in the past two months.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 10:08 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruLPGcylinder

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