<p>Mysuru: With the record highest hike of Rs 991 in the cost per commercial LPG cylinder (Rs 19 kg) in a month, besides increase in other hotel expenses, tourists and food lovers may have to shell 10 to 15% extra in hotels in Mysuru henceforth. </p><p>With the increase in cost of LPG cylinders due to their inadequate supply, hotels in heritage city have already increased food cost by about 10% in the past two months. </p> .<p><strong>Commercial cylinder cost increases by Rs 1440 from Jan 2026 </strong></p><p>Mysuru Hotel Owners' association President C Narayana Gowda said "the cost of LPG cylinders has gone up by Rs 1440 from January 1 and Rs 1310 from March 1. It has increased from Rs 1,744.50 on Jan 1; to Rs 1,794.50 on Feb 1; Rs 1,824 on March 1; Rs 1,938.50 on March 7; Rs 2,141.00 on April 1; Rs 3,132 on May 1. </p><p>This steep, abnormal increase in LPG cylinder prices in a short span is hitting hotels, restaurants, and small businesses hard. We are still facing a shortage of 20% commercial cylinders due to the war scenario. There has been a hike in electricity bill also by 73 paise per unit besides hike in water, UGD charges, indirect taxes. During situations of crisis, the Government should restrain increasing indirect taxes and balance it with GST," he said. </p> .<p>He added, "Cost of food commodities have also gone up. Milk price was increased thrice in two years, from Rs 40 to Rs 48; price of cooking oil has increased from Rs 110 to Rs 170 per liter; coffee from Rs 550 to Rs 810 per kg in a year. Employees wages have also increased from April. All these have pushed hoteliers to a tough time and hence they are forced to increase the cost of food by atleast 10 to 15%. This is critical for their survival." </p><p>He also said, "Due to the rise in cost of living, cost of food and accommodation, tourists' inflow is affected. The occupancy of hotel rooms in Mysuru was 50% during weekdays and 70% during weekends in March. Due to summer holidays it increased to 75% during weekdays and 95% during weekends in April. But it used to be atleast 80 to 85% during weekdays and 100% during weekends last year. Heat scenario is also affecting tourists' inflow. So the occupancy, business, and turnover has reduced by 10 to 12% this April compared to previous April." </p> .<p>"However, with the completion of Elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, Assam and holidays, we are expecting a rise in tourists in May. With the long weekend tourists' inflow is increasing. The occupancy was 90% on Thursday, and 100% on Friday and it is expected to be 100% during the weekend," Narayana Gowda said.</p><p><strong>Resort costs up by 15 to 20%</strong></p><p>Founder member of Karnataka Tourism Society M Ravi said, "with the increase in LPG cylinder price, the cost of resorts and hotel rooms has increased by 15 to 20% compared to previous year. The spread of buffet food has reduced by 20% to 50%." </p> .<p><strong>Tourism expensive</strong></p><p>Ila Ravi a tourist said, "Despite high prices, there is ever growing eat out and vacationing culture during holidays for spending quality time with family amid a complex busy stressful lifestyle. Hence the demand for resorts continues to be high. So the tourism sector and hospitality industry stakeholders are balancing their losses with high costs for food and stay during the tourism season. All this has made tourism expensive."</p>