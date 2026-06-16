Congress to distribute handouts on SIR to all houses in Mysuru city, aims to educate voters

<p>Mysuru: Mysuru district (city) Congress vice-president and the party’s resource person on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls K C Showkath Pasha said, a comprehensive handout in English, Kannada and Urdu would be printed and distributed to each house in Mysuru city, to educate all voters on the SIR process.</p><p>Stating that the genuine voters need not worry about losing their voting right, as the process is foolproof, Pasha, also a former corporator and former opposition leader in the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), said, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> is very keen on a fair revision process and has directed all officials concerned, not to leave even a single voter, except if he or she is not an Indian national or has expired.</p><p><strong>From June 30</strong></p><p>Showkath Pasha said, the mapping process will end by June 20 and he has been attending the meetings convened by the Election Commission on behalf of his party since the last three months.</p>.Congress to Hold Divisional SIR Vigilance Convention in Mangaluru on June 23.<p>“As on June 15, 2016, 96.45 per cent of the voters enrolled in 2025 have been mapped in 11 Assembly constituencies of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>district – 27,00,658 among a total of 27,99,995 voters. The remaining 99,337 will be verified and if they are left out, they will be included. Besides, new voters, who have attained the age of 18, can enroll,” he said</p><p>Showkath Pasha said, “From June 30, or earlier, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) along with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of all recognised national political parties will visit every household and issue pre-printed Enumeration Forms in duplicate to each voter. </p><p>The voters should carefully fill the form using the details available in the 2002 and 2025 Electoral Rolls, with the assistance of the BLO or BLA, if required. One copy of the form must be submitted to the BLO, ERO or AERO. The second copy should be retained by the voter as an acknowledgement of submission”.</p><p><strong>Three visits</strong></p><p>Pasha said, “In case a family member is absent or abroad, the head of the family or any adult family member can sign on their behalf. No documents are required to be submitted along with the Enumeration Form. BLOs will conduct door-to-door visits. If a house is found locked, they will make up to three visits between June 30 to July 29. If the voter is unavailable, the Enumeration Form may be left at the residence along with the BLO’s contact number for further communication. After collection, the forms will be scrutinised electronically by the authorities concerned”.</p><p>He said, “Enumeration forms with logical discrepancies will get individual notice and then the voter concerned can resubmit or clarify, by enclosing the required proof of document for acceptance and clearance. Thus there is no chance of any genuine voter being left out”.</p>