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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Congress to distribute handouts on SIR to all houses in Mysuru city, aims to educate voters

Pamphlets to be printed in English, Kannada, Urdu to reach all voters.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 17:15 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 17:15 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruspecial intensive revision

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