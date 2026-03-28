<p>Mysuru: Delhi Police have arrested an accused in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>city for allegedly sending hoax bomb threat message to Delhi High Court. </p><p>The police have arrested Srinivasa alias Louis, 47, a resident of Brindavan second stage in V V Puram police station limits on Friday. They produced him before a magistrate on Saturday.</p>.Karnataka: Residents deprived of PNG connection in Nanjangud.<p>Followed by a bomb threat hoax message to HC, Delhi cyber police had registered a case. </p><p>Srinivasa who hails from Bengaluru, is a postgraduate, unmarried man and resides in Mysuru with his mother, according to sources. </p><p>V V Puram police of Mysuru city extended necessary support to Delhi Police. </p>