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Cops arrest man from Mysuru for sending hoax bomb threat to Delhi HC

The police have arrested Srinivasa alias Louis, 47, a resident of Brindavan second stage in V V Puram police station limits on Friday.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 07:03 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 07:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

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