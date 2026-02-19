<p>Mysuru: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), Mysuru, president Harish Shenoy urged the Karnataka government to take immediate corrective action, to address the escalating administrative hurdles that have brought the real estate sector in the state to a near-standstill.</p><p>Addressing a media conference, in Mysuru, recently, Shenoy said, “The mandatory shift to the E-Khata system has caused widespread delays, due to technical glitches and a lack of synchronised data. This has blocked legitimate property sales and mortgage processes. We demand an immediate resolution of technical bugs and a fixed time-frame for E-Khata issuance. Until the digital system is 100% stable, manual or hybrid registration options should be permitted, to prevent economic stagnation”.</p>.Enforcement of e-khata system has paralysed property transactions: Former mayor Shivakumar.<p>“Applying Central Valuation Certificate (CVC) requirements to established, old layouts — originally meant only for new layouts — is creating unnecessary red tapism and administrative hurdles. The government must exempt established layouts from the CVC mandate. Registrations in these areas should continue based on standard Sub-Registrar guidance values and adjacent layout reports to eliminate delays and corruption risks,” he said.</p><p>Honorary secretary of CREDAI Nagaraj Bairy said, the new order requiring a fresh life certificate for every transaction under a registered GPA is a logistical nightmare, especially for senior citizens and NRIs. </p><p>“This repetitive and redundant requirement must be withdrawn immediately. A legally registered GPA should be honored without the constant burden of proving the principal's life status for every individual transaction,” he said.</p>