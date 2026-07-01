Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Crowd management priority; special tickets at Rs 2k atop Chamundi Hill announced ahead of Ashada month celebrations

Ashada month begins on July 15 and the first Ashada Friday is on July 17, following July 24, July 31 and and August 7. Meanwhile, Sri Chamundeshwari Vardhanti festival will be held on August 4.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 16:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 16:53 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruYathindra Siddaramaiahchamundi hillAshada

Follow us on :

Follow Us