Crowd management priority; special tickets at Rs 2k atop Chamundi Hill announced ahead of Ashada month celebrations

<p>Mysuru: Urban Development and District In-charge Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yathindra-siddaramaiah">Yathindra Siddaramaiah</a> chaired a preliminary meeting, to discuss the arrangements to be made at the Chamundi Hill in the wake of the Ashada month celebrations. </p><p>He directed the officials concerned to make arrangements to ensure that the devotees have a smooth darshan of the presiding deity Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari during Ashada, without any inconvenience.</p>.Forest dept seeks Green Cess from private vehicles to protect Mysuru's Chamundi Hill.<p>Ashada month begins on July 15 and the first Ashada Friday is on July 17, following July 24, July 31 and and August 7. Meanwhile, Sri Chamundeshwari Vardhanti festival will be held on August 4.</p><p><strong>Plastic ban</strong></p><p>The minister emphasised the strict implementation of a complete ban on plastic atop the hill. He also directed that dustbins be installed and that cleanliness and hygiene be properly maintained.</p><p>The people residing atop the hill should not be inconvenienced. They should be allowed passage after verifying their Aadhar cards. ‘Namma Clinic’ atop the hill should have doctors and necessary paramedical staff 24x7. Three ambulances should be ready near the temple. The CESC authorities should ensure continuous illumination at the parking facility and atop the hill, he said.</p><p>The Mysuru City Corporation should deploy civic workers. Mobile toilets should be arranged near the parking area and also atop the hill. Six battery operated vehicles should be deployed for the devotees. Sufficient CCTV cameras should be installed. There will not be entry to private vehicles atop the hill, on Ashada Fridays and weekends, he said.</p><p>Addressing mediapersons, after the meeting, Yathindra said, “As lakhs of devotees visit the temple during Ashada, the officials have been directed to take measures to prevent any stampede like incidents.”</p><p>The Police Department has been directed to make suitable bandobust. Darshan will be allowed from 5.30 am, till the temple closes, on Ashada Fridays.</p>.First Ashada Friday: Over one lakh devotees visit Chamundi Hill.<p><strong>VIP darshan</strong></p><p>Following complaints of inconvenience caused to devotees due to VIP visits, the authorities have fixed the VIP darshan timings from 5.30 am to 9.30 am. </p><p>The special ticket price is Rs 2,000. A separate Volvo bus is arranged for those purchasing special tickets from Shashiranjan Grounds. People can buy special tickets online, on mobile app.</p><p>Buttermilk and drinking water will be provided free of cost en-route to the devotees climbing the hill by the stepway, he said.</p>.Ashada Friday: Wadiyar permits parking in Shashiranjan Grounds .<p>Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy said, “Like every year, there will be no entry for private vehicles atop the hill on Ashada Fridays and weekends. The devotees will be ferried by KSRTC buses. Parking facility will be made on Shashiranjan Grounds. Arrangements are made for the devotees to leave their footwear. Similar arrangement will be made for those travelling to the temple from the bus stand." </p><p>City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, ZP CEO S Ukesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif, and Chamundi Hill Temple Development Authority Secretary M J Roopa participated in the meeting. </p>