Cry to save KSIC remains unheard even after 14 days of protest

<p>Mysuru: It is 14 days since 190 staff of the KSIC raw silk yarn reeling unit at T Narsipur of Mysuru district, including 176 outsourced employees, are protesting with loss of pay. Yet, none from the taluk or district administration or State government have turned up to assess the ground reality, complained, members of Parisara Balaga, protesting along with them.</p><p>When approached, officials of Mysuru district administration claimed to use only unused land of cocoon market of department of Sericulture for the stadium. But, as per the documents available with the DH that area of the market is just 29 guntas (183 x40) where a stadium cannot be built. KSIC had given this 29 gunta of land to the Sericulture department on February 4, 1976. But, since that market land remained unused, the RTC was changed back to the name of KSIC in 2024-25, as per KSIC sources. </p><p>The staff of the units at Mysuru and Channapatna have resumed work and are weaving a few sarees. But the stock will get exhausted in a week, if the workers at T Narsipur filature don't resume work, according to KSIC MD Zehera Naseem. </p><p>T Narsipur filature processes two to three tonne of cocoons per day and produces 250 to 300 kg silk yarn and sends it to Channapatna and Mysuru units for weaving Mysore silk sarees. </p>.Employees at KSIC filature unit at T Narsipur stop production. <p>It should be recalled that a private studio in Bidadi, where a realty show was held, was closed by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board in October 2025. Here, the KSPCB has already issued a notice to KSIC for not having an effluent treatment plant; and has noted that 830 trees green belt on 12 acre 32 gunta of land on the factory premises is not sufficient as they need to have 30% green cover as per Industries Act 1948. Now, the Sports department has acquired the land where the ETP is planned. While the KSIC has planned to plant 500 more trees on three acre of land, that land is acquired now for the stadium. So, violation of the KSPCB norms may force the KSIC factory to close, and other two depending units may get closed and 1,092 employees of all three units may lose jobs. It may end the era of Mysuru silk brand, fear the employees. </p><p>Besides, they will lose half an acre of coal yard near boiler area, half acre Cinder ash dumping yard, and there will not be access for lorries to reach the coal yard, making factory dysfunctional. Also there is no gradient elsewhere to relocate the pipeline which pump 5 lakh liter of water per day from the Kapila River. if the underground water pipeline, laid in 1912, is acquired the land is affected. Without water the factory will become dysfunctional.</p><p>Meanwhile, the statement of MLC Dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah, to have the proposed stadium worth Rs 6 crore on 5 acre of land of KSIC acquired by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, has left the staff anxious. On Monday, Mysuru District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa claimed that only after confirming that the land acquired for the stadium doesn't harm the KSIC, they will build the stadium.</p>