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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

CSIR's 'RISE' Conclave to connect research institutions and industries 

Two-day national event aims to strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem aligned with the national goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 12:38 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 12:38 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruCSIR

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