CSIR's 'RISE' Conclave to connect research institutions and industries 

<p>Mysuru: In order to transform scientific discoveries, technologies from labs of premier research institutions of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) into commercially viable products, industries, enterprises, start ups, CSIR is hosting a two-day national Conclave 2026-'Research, Industry, Start-up and Entrepreneurship (RISE)' </p><p>CSIR under Union Ministry of Science and Technology, is organising this conclave through its constituent laboratories-CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI), Mysuru; CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL), Bengaluru; and CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute (CSIR-4PI), Bengaluru. </p>.CSIR UGC NET June 2026 registration begins; exams on July 17 and 18.<p>During a press meet in Mysuru on Tuesday, Dr Giridhar Parvatam, Director, CSIR-CFTRI informed that, the conclave themed 'innovation and entrepreneurship driven growth for Viksit Bharat 2047,' is poised to further strengthen India's journey towards becoming a global innovation powerhouse. </p><p>"It aims to create a platform to connect not just research institutions, industries, start-ups but even policymakers, investors, academia, and students to accelerate innovation-led economic growth and technological self-reliance. So the Conclave will provide opportunities for technology transfer, commercialisation, industry partnerships, investment networking and entrepreneurship development. It's even expected to pave the way for understanding industry needs to foster research and innovations by research institution," he said. </p><p>Dr Giridhar added that, under the vision of 'whole-of-Government, whole-of-Society and whole-of-Science and innovation,' the conclave aims to strengthen collaboration among laboratories, universities, industries and star-ups. </p><p>"So it's expected to generate new partnerships, technology licensing opportunities, start-up support mechanisms, investment pathways and collaborative projects that will strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem aligned with the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. The event is also expected to inspire students and young innovators to pursue entrepreneurship and contribute to nation-building through science and technology," he said. </p><p>The Conclave will be held on June 14 and 15 at the VM Ghatge Convention Centre, in the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) campus on Old Airport Road, in Bengaluru. Union Minister of State Science and Technology and also Earth Sciences, Government of India, will inaugurate and interact with industry leaders, start-up founders and innovators participating in the event. Dr N Kalaiselvi, DG, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR and Earth Sciences will join him. </p><p>Dr Giridhar said that, the RISE Conclave, which has evolved into a premier national innovation platform, was earlier held in Jammu, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow and Chennai, </p><p><strong>Sessions</strong></p><p>The Conclave will feature thematic sessions and panel discussions covering critical areas such as, 'Aerospace technologies for national growth'; 'Science communication'; 'Artificial Intelligence for society and ethics'; 'Agri-food nexus 2026'; 'Architecting the lab-to-market pipeline'; 'Start-up development and entrepreneurship'; 'Venture capital, funding and innovation ecosystems'; 'Aligning academic research with industry needs'. </p><p>Experts from IISc, ISRO, Bosch, IBM Quantum, NVIDIA, Tata Advanced Systems, L and T Defence, Social Alpha, NSRCEL-IIM Bengaluru, Licious, Happilo, Inflection Point Ventures and several other industry and academic institutions will participate in these sessions.</p>