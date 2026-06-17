Delayed admissions of critical patients reason for unusual number of deaths: Jayadeva Institute

<p>Mysuru: Even as 11 deaths were reported in Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru </a>within a span of 24 hours, panic prevailed among people due to videos which circulated on social media spreading allegations of staff crunch for these deaths.</p><p>Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr K S Sadanand clarified, "this hospital in Mysuru is the tertiary care referral and only cardiac care hospital in five districts. So they only get critically ill cases and they do not refuse any. Hence the average death rate is 6 to 8 per cent as per past ten years' statistics." </p>.After Mysuru tragedy, Bengaluru pubs say safety is top priority.<p>On Tuesday, the institute had unusual number of admission of critically ill cases; they handled 25 cases at ICU with capacity to handle 18 patients. 11 of them died. He has reviewed all the cases, and all were aged between 60 to 85 years of age. </p><p>"They had a massive heart attack and they had come late by 12 to 24 hours beyond the golden hour period (one hour). Hence they have witnessed an unusual number of deaths.There is no need to panic. The deaths are not due to shortage of staff or any negligence," he clarified. </p>