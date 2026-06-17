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Delayed admissions of critical patients reason for unusual number of deaths: Jayadeva Institute

The institute handled 25 cases at ICU with capacity to handle 18 patients resulting in deaths of 11 of them.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 08:52 IST
IndiaKarnatakaMysuruSri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research

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