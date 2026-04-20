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Delimitation based on 2011 Census will penalise South Indian states: CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah argued that delimitation must consider both geographical area and population dynamics, based on a new Census.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 07:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsMysurudelimitation2011 census

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