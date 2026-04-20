<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, on Monday, expressed grave concern over the proposed delimitation of constituencies, stating that Karnataka and other South Indian states should not be ‘punished’ for successfully implementing the population control measures.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, in Mysuru city, on his arrival for a two-day tour of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, the CM clarified that the Congress is not against women’s reservation, but is wary of the BJP’s intent behind linking it with the delimitation process.</p><p><strong>North-South divide</strong></p><p>Siddaramaiah argued that delimitation must consider both geographical area and population dynamics, based on a new Census. “Our grievance is with the delimitation process. North Indian states have failed to control their population, while we in the South have successfully implemented it. If constituencies are redistributed solely based on the 2011 Census population figures, Karnataka will face a grave injustice as our representation will shrink compared to the North,” he explained.</p><p>He accused the BJP of using the Women's Reservation Bill as a political tool. “If they were committed, why wasn't the 2023 Bill implemented immediately? Why was it tied to the census and delimitation? It shows a lack of genuine commitment," he alleged.</p><p><strong>What PM Modi 'whispered' to CM?</strong></p><p>In a candid revelation, the CM shared an anecdote about a recent interaction with Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi.</a> “The PM leaned in and whispered in my ear, asking what my stand was on women’s reservation. I clearly told him that I am fully in favour of it,” Siddaramaiah said, putting rest to speculations about their brief private exchange at HAL Airport, in Bengaluru, on April 15.</p>.Siddaramaiah stresses need to establish Supreme Court bench in South India. <p><strong>Guarantee 'copycats'</strong></p><p>Taking a dig at the BJP’s strategy in the five-state elections, the CM claimed the BJP has made a U-turn on welfare schemes. “Initially, the BJP ridiculed our five guarantees. Now, they have copied the same model in their election manifestos for other states. It proves that the ‘Karnataka Model’ is the only one that works for the poor,” he remarked.</p><p><strong>Poll predictions and ED raids</strong></p><p>On the Assembly elections in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the CM predicted victory for the DMK-led alliance, while clarifying that he would not be heading there for campaigning.</p><p>When asked about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in Karnataka, on the premises owned by Congress MLA N A Harris, the CM simply stated, “I have no information regarding that matter”.</p>