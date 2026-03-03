<p>Mysuru: With summer setting in and mercury levels rising, there is a great demand for watermelons. </p><p>The temperature levels are steadily increasing after the winter months, drawing people to the shops selling fruits and fresh juices, to quench their thirst and to keep themselves hydrated.</p><p>Watermelons reach Mysuru from parts of Hunsur and other places. Vendors are seen storing and selling the red-fleshy fruit by the side of important roads and also at vantage points.</p><p>The summer fruit is now being sold at Rs 30 per kg but the price is likely to go up in the coming days when the demand surges. With the healthcare experts recommending the people to stay hydrated due to the rising heat, there is a good demand.</p>.Mercury rises in Bengaluru; summer to set in from March 1: IMD.<p>The temperature levels have already crossed 34 degree Celsius in Mysuru city. According to the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be no rainfall this week. The day temperature is expected to be around 33 to 34.5 degree Celsius and night temperature is expected to hover around 20 to 21 degree Celsius. The relative humidity in the morning hours is expected to be 63% to 65% and afternoon relative humidity to be around 36% to 38%.</p><p>Suresha, a vendor selling watermelons on KRS Road, said, "We get most of the watermelons from Bilikere and surrounding areas in Hunsur taluk. It is also widely grown in Periyapatna of Mysuru district, Pandavapura, Malavalli and Nagamangala taluks of Mandya district. They are also cultivated in Gundlupet of Chamarajanagar district. Wholesale dealers buy the fruits from Andhra Pradesh also, when the demand is high during summer. There is a great demand during the months of March, April and May", he said.</p><p><strong>Varieties of fruit</strong></p><p>There are three varieties of watermelons in Mysuru, the Namadhari variety with stripes which is big in size, weighing around 10 to 12 kg; Kirana and Sugar Queen variety, which are dark green in colour but of small size, weighing around four to five kg. "Currently, we sell the melons for Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg," said Gopal, another vendor.</p><p>With more and more people turning into fitness freaks and following a diet to lose weight during summer, there is a demand for watermelons, musk melons, oranges and grapes, which are available in plenty during summer, said Keerthana, a resident of Brindavan Extension.</p><p>However, doctors give a strict warning not to consume cut fruits sold on roadsides to prevent diarrhoea, viral infections and possible epidemic outbreak which are common during summer. People are advised to buy fresh uncut fruits for consumption. </p><p>And for summer months, just drink lots of water to stay hydrated, cover properly and take umbrella if you venture out in day time. </p>