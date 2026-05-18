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Deputy Commissioner asks officials to prepare Plan B as KSRTC strike threatens to disrupt public transport

A total of 534 buses are operated by the KSRTC city division, with 517 schedules. In the rural division, 720 buses are operated, with 691 schedules.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 18:58 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 18:58 IST
Karnataka NewsprotestPublic TransportMysuruStrikeKSRTC busBus driver

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