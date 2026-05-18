<p>Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy directed the officials to make alternative arrangements in the wake of the indefinite stir by KSRTC employees from May 20, to ensure that the public are not inconvenienced.</p>.<p>Chairing a meeting of officials and also representatives of private vehicle owners association, at the ZP office in Mysuru on Monday, he said, “A total of 534 buses are operated by the KSRTC city division, with 517 schedules. In the rural division, 720 buses are operated, with 691 schedules. In case, the KSRTC workers do not attend work on May 20, following the state-wide transport strike, the authorities concerned should prepare a route map.”</p>.<p>“The KSRTC, Regional Transport Office and Police Department officials should work in tandem, to ensure that the public is not inconvenienced. The information about trips by private buses, maxi cabs and minibuses should be collected from the control rooms at the KSRTC Suburban and City Bus Stands and given to senior officials. After collecting the details on the number of private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs of the district the officials should prepare a list of the trips and make arrangements for the benefit of the passengers,” he said.</p>.KSRTC warns of disciplinary action against employees participating in strike; warns of 'no work, no pay' for absentees.<p>Recalling how the situation was tackled during the previous KSRTC employees stir, the DC said, this time too, efforts should be made not to inconvenience the public by relying on public transport.</p>.<p><strong>‘Don’t fleece public’</strong></p><p>He directed the private bus and maxi cab operators not to fleece the public and collect the fare as decided by the district administration. He told the officials to deploy required police personnel and provide bandobust. He warned of strict action against those involved in incidents like stone pelting and others, during the strike.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi, DCP Sundar Raj, Regional Transport Commissioner Chouhan, KSRTC divisional controllers Veeresh and Srinivas were present.</p>