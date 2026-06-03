DH impact | DCF writes to MCC Commissioner to clear tree bases within two months

<p>Mysuru: Following a DH Report DCF Mysuru Territorial division K Paramesha has written to Mysore City Corporation Commissioner on Wednesday to clear the Tree bases by roadsides in and around Mysuru city within two months. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/a-year-after-government-order-mysuru-trees-still-trapped-in-concrete-4025519">DH Report published on June 3</a>, had highlighted that most tree bases in Mysuru still remain trapped with concrete or tar or interlocked tiles violating the National Green Tribunal ruling and the Government Order passed on June 17 2025. Report had listed such trees identified by Greens. </p>.A year after government order, Mysuru trees still trapped in concrete.<p>Principal Secretary of Forest Department Manoj Kumar had also taken note of the DH report, and had assured of necessary measures. Clearing tree bases has been vital to facilitate percolation of water, nutrition, adequate aeration to the roots, to promote their growth, health and survival. </p><p>DCF Paramesha has highlighted the NGT order in this regard to ensure one-meter space around the base of each tree by roadside remains de-concretised and filled with soil. He has asked MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif to clear tree bases concretised unscientifically during construction of road or footpath or underground drainage. He has instructed MCC officials to decontretise them manually without using machines so that the roots and trunks are not damaged. He has reiterated on including a clause in the tender documents of developmental works, to ensure breathing space around trees scientifically in future. </p><p>DCF has even asked MCC to clear any kind of boards or signages or advertisements, hanged to trees-by hammering nails, piercing screws, stapler pins, rods or tied with metal wires, which obstruct the natural growth and affect the health of trees. He has even asked them to clear electric wires, high tension, insulated cables, lights wrapped and hung to trees, which affect the ecosystem supported by trees. He has fixed the deadline of one month to clear them. </p><p>Followed by a report published in this regard in DH on May 12, 2025, former DCF K N Basavaraju had also issued directions and MCC had taken measures to clear trees bases on few roads; passed a resolution to have clause in tender document in this regard and penalise those who violate it. Also the then Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre had issued directions to Principal Secretary for Forests Shivaprakash. Shivaprakash had passed the GO in this regard which applied for the entire State, to not just save trees, but to ensure that they don't fall due to weak base and affect lives and property. The GO upheld the NGT order dated: 23.04.2013, in 0.A. no. 82/2013, Aditya N Prasad Vs Union of India & Ors case. </p><p>Environmentalists of Parisarakkaagi Naavu, are all set with tool kits to clear the tree bases and launch a campaign on World Environment day, to urge officials of forest department and MCC to clear tree bases. </p>