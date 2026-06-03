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DH impact | DCF writes to MCC Commissioner to clear tree bases within two months

Fixes one month to remove boards, signages nailed to trees, wires wrapped around trees.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 13:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysurutree

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