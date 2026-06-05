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DH Impact: MCC begins drive to clear tree bases across Mysuru; 34 bases cleared on day 1

The initiative targeted trees by road sides trapped with asphalt, concrete, and interlocked tiles.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruNational Green TribunalMysuru City Corporation

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