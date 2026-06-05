DH Impact: MCC begins drive to clear tree bases across Mysuru; 34 bases cleared on day 1

<p>Mysuru: Following a DH report and letter by DCF, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru </a>Territorial division, K Paramesha, officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) began a massive drive on world environment day to clear the tree bases by roadsides in the city on Friday morning. </p><p>They cleared tree bases of 34 trees on Friday including 14 in MCC Zone 6; six in MCC Zone 7; ten in MCC Zone 8 and four in MCC Zone 4. </p><p>With the directions of MCC Commissioner, Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Superintendent Engineer Manjunath and Executive Engineer A N Manjunath, MCC zonal engineers led the drive. Staff of MCC started clearing the tree bases at 7:30am. </p><p>The initiative targeted trees by road sides trapped with asphalt, concrete, interlocked tiles under Zone 1, Zone 4, Zone 6 including JCE College road, Sayyaji Rao road on Friday. </p><p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/a-year-after-government-order-mysuru-trees-still-trapped-in-concrete-4025519">DH report</a>, published on June 3, had highlighted that most tree bases in Mysuru still remained concretised, violating the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ruling and the Government Order passed on June 17, 2025. The report had listed such trees identified by activists of Parisarakkaagi Naavu.</p>.A year after government order, Mysuru trees still trapped in concrete.Activists clear 24 tree bases, launch campaign; urge Mysore City Corporation for further action.<p>DCF Paramesha had written to MCC Commissioner, highlighting NGT order to ensure one-meter space around the base of each tree by roadside is de-concretised and filled with soil within two months. This is to facilitate percolation of water, nutrition, adequate aeration to roots, to promote their growth, health and survival. When contacted MCC Engineers Manjunath and Madhusudhan had assured of taking necessary steps. </p><p>Following the report published in DH on May 12, 2025, last year, former DCF K N Basavaraju had issued directions and the MCC had taken measures to clear trees bases on a few roads ; had passed a resolution to have a clause in the tender document in this regard and penalise those who violate it. </p><p>Then Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre had issued directions to Principal Secretary for Forests Shivaprakash. Shivaprakash had passed the GO upholding NFT order, which applied for the entire State, to not just save trees, but to ensure that they don't fall due to weak base and affect lives and property. </p>