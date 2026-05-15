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DH-PV CET, Comed-K pre-counselling at MyCEM on May 25

The event is being held to provide guidance to the students aspiring to study engineering courses on the selection process through the CET and Comed-K exams.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 17:58 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 17:58 IST
EducationKarnatakaMysuru

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