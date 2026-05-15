DH-PV CET, Comed-K pre-counselling at MyCEM on May 25

<p>Mysuru: Deccan Herald and Prajavani (DH-PV) publications have organised a Common Entrance Test (CET) and Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (Comed-K) pre-counselling for students in association with Mysore College of Engineering and Management (MyCEM) in Mysuru on May 25, from 9.30 am to 1 pm.</p>.<p>The event is being held to provide guidance to the students aspiring to study engineering courses on the selection process through the CET and Comed-K exams. Entry to the event is free for interested students.</p>.<p>Those interested to know what to do after appearing for the CET and Comed-K, on choosing the suitable engineering course, on what should be done to get admission, the admission procedure, documents required, on the formalities to be followed, on which course is in demand, on which college should be opted and other queries can attend the programme.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Experts will provide guidance to many such questions and clear the confusions of the students and parents to understand the seat matrix, and the rules and regulations to be followed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">MyCEM, under Jnanavaahini Shikshana Samsthe, is situated on T Narsipur Road, near Big Banyan Tree, Chikkalli, Mysuru.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For registration, contact: Rakesh M S on 96069 12170, Yogesh D S on 86609 33414 or S Prakasha on 94489 14995.</p>