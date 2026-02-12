<p>Deccan Herald in Education (DHIE), in collaboration with Sadvidya Education Institution, is organising an inter-school drawing competition on February 14, Saturday. The event will be held at Sadvidya School, Narayanashastri Road, from 9:30 am to 1 pm.</p><p>The competitions will be held in two categories: junior category - students from classes 4 to 7; and senior category - students from classes 8 to 10.</p>.‘Anganwadi Habba’ fosters low-cost learning for pre-schoolers in Mysuru.<p>The drawing paper will be provided by the organisers at the venue. However, the students must bring their own art materials, including colours, brushes, and pencils.</p><p>Interested students can register by scanning the provided QR code. For more information, participants can contact M S Rakesh on 98868 15005.</p>