<p>Madikeri: The rural unit of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">Bharatiya Janata Party</a> has filed a complaint at the Napoklu police station seeking a detailed investigation into the recent missing case of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> woman at Tadiandamol Betta in the taluk.</p><p>In the complaint, the party raised several questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Sharanya, a 36-year-old IT professional from Kozhikode.</p>.Kerala woman on group trek goes missing in Madikeri, search operation underway.<p>It questioned how the woman managed to survive for four days without food, how she went missing, and how she was later found walking without signs of exhaustion. The party also urged authorities to investigate whether any unseen forces or individuals were involved in the incident.</p><p>Meanwhile, discussions both supporting and questioning the incident continued widely on social media platforms on Tuesday.</p>