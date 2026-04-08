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Did Kerala techie fake jungle survival story? BJP files complaint

In the complaint, the party raised several questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Sharanya from Kerala.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 10:17 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 10:17 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKeralaKodagu

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