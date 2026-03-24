<p>Mysuru: The dissent between JD(S) leaders has deepened in Mysuru district. While MLA G T Devegowda recently claimed that he would contest the 2028 Assembly election on a JD(S) ticket, former minister Sa Ra Mahesh countered him by saying that the party is looking for a new face for the Chamundeshwari constituency.</p><p>Devegowda, who represents Chamundeshwari segment of Mysuru taluk, has been maintaining a distance from the JD(S), since the party aligned with the Congress to form the government in 2018.</p><p> However, during the 2023 Assembly election, JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda held talks with GTD and retained him in the party. GTD’s son G D Harish Gowda is JD(S) MLA from Hunsur.</p> .<p>Speaking to media persons at Jayapura in Mysuru taluk, recently, Devegowda stated that he is still in the JD(S) and would contest on a JD(S) ticket. However, he said, he will decide on the next political move as per the wishes of his supporters.</p><p>Reacting to the speculations, GTD also clarified that his son Harish Gowda will contest from Hunsur and will not move to Chamundeshwari constituency, in the next elections.</p> .<p>Countering this, Mahesh, JDalso (S) working president, said that Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy himself has disowned GTD. Besides, efforts are on to find an alternative candidate for Chamundeshwari constituency, he said.</p><p>Training guns at Mahesh, Deve Gowda claimed that he built the party single-handedly in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, pointing out that the JD(S) had won seven zilla panchayat seats, while the party could win only two seats in KR Nagar taluk of Mahesh. </p><p>"Deve Gowda recalled my contributions to build the party, when a group of 25 members had been to meet him recently. I ensured the victory of the JD(S) against the strong BJP and Congress leaders in Chamundeshwari constituency, including Siddaramaiah. The people of the constituency trust me and have always ensured my victory. Hence, I will decide my next political move as per their wish” GTD said.</p> .<p>It may be mentioned that the JD(S) officially kept Devegowda out of the enrollment drive of the party’s Janarondige Janata Dala programme held in February. Even though GTD was absent, his son Harish Gowda was present. Pictures of GTD were also missing in the banners during the event, which proved that all is not well between Devegwoda and the JD(S).</p><p>During a media interaction in Mysuru, before this event, Kumaraswamy also stated that Devegowda is not with the party, and the media should not ask questions on it.</p>