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Dissent deepens in JD(S) Mysuru camp; G T Devegowda says his move will be guided by people

Devegowda, who represents Chamundeshwari segment of Mysuru taluk, has been maintaining a distance from the JD(S), since the party aligned with the Congress to form the government in 2018.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 01:07 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 01:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsMysuruJD(S)G T Devegowda

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