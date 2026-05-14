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Educationists in Mysuru divided over Karnataka's recent 'hijab order'

MLC and chairman of Bharathi Education Institutions Madhu G Madegowda said he welcomes the order on inclusion of ‘hijab’ in uniform by the Karnataka State government.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 16:25 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 16:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruHijab

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