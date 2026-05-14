Educationists in Mysuru divided over Karnataka's recent 'hijab order'

<p>Mysuru: K S Vijay Anand, chairman of PES group of institutions in Mandya, said he does not want to comment on the ‘hijab’ issue.</p><p>The Congress<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress"> </a>government in Karnataka <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-govt-withdraws-bjp-era-2022-order-banning-hijab-in-classrooms-4001501">withdrew its 2022</a> order banning Hijab in classrooms. The government issued a fresh order on Wednesday allowing students to wear, along with prescribed uniforms, “limited traditional and custom-based symbols,” like peta/turban, janivara, Shivadara, Rudrakshi, headscarf or hijab.</p><p>MLC and chairman of Bharathi Education Institutions Madhu G Madegowda said he welcomes the order on inclusion of ‘hijab’ in uniform by the Karnataka State government.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Madhu said, "In all of his institutions in Bharathi Nagar, Maddur taluk, Mandya district - from schools to technical college - over 400 Muslim students from Mandya and neighbouring districts and also from neighbouring states are studying and each one has the right and freedom to profess their faith and culture."</p>.Karnataka: Sri Rama Sene demands government to withdraw circular allowing hijab in schools. <p>“We do not have a problem with any practise. We welcome the order,” he said.</p><p>However, L Savitha, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru-based </a>education consultant, trainer and former principal and director of several schools, said, “School uniforms are meant to create a common identity among students, regardless of religion, caste, economic status or background. If hijab is introduced in uniforms, it increases visible differences in the campus, which are uncalled for, especially when such visibility can be misused by miscreants to provoke students or develop unnecessary rift among the stakeholders”.</p><p>She said, “Educational institutions are meant to impart quality education not to juggle over concerns like permitting one religious symbol or attire leading to demands from many groups, making uniformity difficult to maintain”.</p><p>“For secular reasons, institutions should have a uniform dress code that treats all students alike, that serves institutional discipline and equality rather than personal or religious expression,” Savitha said.</p>