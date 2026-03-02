<p>Mysuru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/evacuation-difficult-until-west-asia-war-ends-h-d-kumaraswamy-3917784">H D Kumaraswamy</a> on Monday urged the Tobacco Board (TB) authorities and trade representatives to ensure that tobacco growers in the Mysuru region receive a better average price for their produce compared to the previous year.</p><p>He was chairing a meeting with public and trade representatives to deliberate on issues related to the ongoing Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco auctions in Karnataka, held at the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) in Mysuru.</p><p><strong>Price stability</strong></p><p>Earlier, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar highlighted the grievances of growers, stressing that the Tobacco Board must ensure price stability during auctions. He suggested inviting foreign buyers to participate in the process to break the current market monopoly.</p><p>Karnataka State Sericulture and Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh also raised concerns over the sudden halting of auctions, which he claimed had left farmers in a lurch.</p><p><strong>Breaking monopoly</strong></p><p>Wadiyar noted that the participation of foreign companies is essential to break the monopoly of ITC and ensure better revenues for local farmers. He assured that he would work alongside Kumaraswamy to take up the concerns of the Tobacco Board and traders with the Union government.</p><p>The MP further argued that while maintaining the current tobacco quota in the Mysuru region, the Board should also support unauthorised growers. He emphasised that the need for elected representatives to intervene annually to secure ‘justice’ for farmers should be replaced by a permanent, stable policy.</p>.Karnataka Congress government actively tapping phones, spying on its own legislators: H D Kumaraswamy.<p><strong>Foreign participation</strong></p><p>Responding to the suggestions, Tobacco Board Chairman Yashwanth Kumar Chidipothu clarified that while there is a ban on the sale of cigarettes by foreign companies in India, there is no prohibition on them purchasing tobacco leaf for export. However, he noted that currently no such foreign company is participating in the Indian auctions.</p><p>Kumaraswamy assured that if the Tobacco Board and traders take proactive steps to safeguard the interests of farmers, he would personally address their grievances at the Central level.</p><p>MP Sunil Bose, MLAs G D Harish Gowda, A Manju, and D Ravishankar, former MLA K Mahadev, MLC C N Manjegowda, former MyMUL president P M Prasanna, Tobacco Board Executive Director B Viswashree, Director (Auctions) B C Srinivas, and Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy were present.</p><p><strong>Bring tobacco under PM Fasal Bima Yojana: Chairman</strong></p><p>Tobacco Board Chairman Yashwanth Kumar Chidipothu urged the Karnataka government to bring tobacco growers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), similar to the model followed in Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>He stated that this would significantly benefit farmers in the event of crop loss. “While the Centre bears 50% of the cost under PMFBY, the State government should bear the remaining 50% to ensure comprehensive insurance coverage for the growers,” he added.</p>