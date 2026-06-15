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Entries for international film festival 'Paridrishya 2027' opens

MCS has invited entries by both professionals and students for the festival. Awards will be presented in various categories.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 16:19 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 16:19 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruFilm festival

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