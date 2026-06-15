Entries for international film festival 'Paridrishya 2027' opens

<p>Mysuru: The Mysuru Cinema Society (MCS) and Bhartiya Chitra Sadhana are jointly organising the 5th edition of their international film festival ‘Paridrishya’ from February 5 to 7, 2027 in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>. </p><p>MCS has invited entries by both professionals and students for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/film%20festival">festival</a>. Awards will be presented in various categories.</p><p>According to a poster, released by the organisers on Monday, the entries for short films and documentaries are open under students and professionals category. </p>.Mysuru: Greens, Mysureans walk urging UoM to protect Kukkarahalli lake, its rich biodiversity.<p>“The films produced after January 1, 2025, are eligible for entry. The duration of short films should be below 40 minutes, while documentaries can be up to 120 minutes long,” the organisers stated.</p><p>“A total of 29 awards, across various categories, will be presented this year. The awards will be given for the best short film, documentary, director, actor, actress, cinematography, sound design and other categories,” they said.</p><p>According to the organisers, the festival aims to encourage emerging filmmakers and celebrate the diversity of short-film and documentary filmmaking, by providing an international platform for showcasing creative work and engaging with audiences, critics and jury members.</p><p>The three-day Fourth International Festival of Short Films and Documentaries ‘Paridrishya 2026’ was held on Maharaja College Ground, in Mysuru this year on February 20, 21 and 22. It had received 3,140 entries from 114 nations.</p><p>The last date for submission is September 30. Entries of films can be uploaded on <a href="https://filmfreeway.com/paridrishya">https://filmfreeway.com/paridrishya</a>. For details, visit: <a href="http://www.mysurucinemasociety.com/">www.mysurucinemasociety.com</a> or call: +91 9980596824 or +91 6366917256.</p>