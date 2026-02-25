<p>Besides environmental organisations, political leaders are rushing to T Narsipur to extend support to employees of KSIC raw reeling unit who are protesting to save their unit-Mysore silk and their 5 acre land taken over for the proposed stadium. </p><p>Mysore MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar rushed to spot on Tuesday said that after he received a letter from silk filature employees association (R), he had already written a letter to CM on June 24 2025 to stop taking over this land at Byrapura in T Narsipur taluk and save the unit. He had even urged to upgrade and develop the unit and employ more people. </p>.Employees at KSIC filature unit at T Narsipur stop production.<p>Ex-MP Pratap Simha who joined said, "CM has not brought new industry to make people self-reliant in his home district and giving freebees. Now why are they touching unit gifted by Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1912 and taking away jobs of people? They could rather use any private or Government or 442 hectare wakf land in the district."</p><p><strong>PIL petition</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, even as the officials and district in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa are firm on continuing the project of stadium despite protests, an young advocate, Pragia Ketura Arun daughter of noted advocate S Arun Kumar, is all set to file a PIL petition in High Court along with the support of Mysore Grahakara Parishat. </p><p>Advocate Arun Kumar said, "There have already been adequate protests by employees and environmental organisations. Employees association and members of Parisara Balaga have given representations to all officials, district minister and CM. Since it has not helped, a PIL is inevitable to save this land of the KSIC unit, and the heritage Mysoresilk."</p><p>MGP founding working president of MGP Bhamy V Shenoy, said, "Since India wants to be a leader in fighting climate change, last thing we should do is to fell 552 trees to provide land for constructing a sports stadium (which is also much needed and can be built in other places). If a proper full fledged Environment Impact Assessment is conducted it will be impossible to accept the proposed site for this project. Hope we will be allowed to maintain our rich heritage gifted by Nalvadi Wadiyar."</p><p><strong>Protest</strong></p><p>Meanwhile environmentalists led by Parisara Balaga are all set to take a massive protest in T Narsipura on Wednesday, said Parashuramegowda. </p><p>Karnataka BJP unit State President, B Y Vijayendra also extended support to protests in his post on X. </p><p>Former MLA of Kollegal, Mahesh questioned how they can have a stadium in an L shaped land. </p><p>President of the State federation of farmers' organisations Kurbur Shanthakumar said that they will fight to save the livelihood of 192 employees including 110 women from taluk. </p>