<p>The process of expansion and upgrading of Mysuru Airport has gained momentum, with the completion of the land acquisition by the KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board).</p>.<p>The KSIIDC (Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation), the nodal agency, is expected to hand over the land to the Airport Authority of India (AAI), once the KIADB ensures that the land is free from any encumbrance, by clearing all pending compensation for structures or trees, if any.</p>.Kisan Swaraj Sammelan to be held from Feb 27 to March 1 in Mysuru.<p>With the city expanded as Greater Mysuru and with the Mysuru Airport expansion, Mysuru is expected to attract more investors and tourists.</p>.<p>While 240 acres of land is required for the expansion of the runway of the Airport, the KIADB has acquired 206.12 acres of land. The rest is government land.</p>.<p>Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLO) of KIADB N C Venkatraju said that they got 181.12 acres of land with the consent of land owners, out of the 206.12 acres.</p>.<p>For the remaining 18 acres land, they have written to the head office of the KIADB, to get an approval for general award to compensate for trees and structures. They will deposit the award amount to the court. The owners will take it from there. Once this process is completed, the land will be handed over to the AAI via KSIIDC, he said.</p>.<p><strong>‘Re-survey done’</strong></p>.<p>Mysuru Airport Director P V Usha Kumari said, “KSIIDC, KIADB, CNNL, KPTCL, and NHAI, have done a re-survey of the land in Mandakalli and Marashe villages in the presence of AAI officials from February 9 to 12. Senior GIS analyst from AAI and surveyor of KIADB have measured the boundaries with reference to the JMC maps and laid boundary stones.”</p>.<p>“There are plans for UG (underground) cabling of HT and LT electric lines of the KPTCL and construction of UG box tunnels for five canals of the Irrigation department in the land needed for Airport expansion, with State government funds. They have planned a diversion of NH-766, with NHAI funds near Mysuru-Nanjangud Road. The primary security clearance is obtained for all the works. For expert clearance, they have written to BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security).”</p>.<p>The existing 1,740-metre runway can accommodate ATR-72 type of aircraft (with 72-seat capacity). Now they plan to expand it up to 2,300 metres in the first phase and up to 2,750 metres in the second phase.</p>.<p>With this, the Airport can handle Airbus 320, wide bodied Boeing-737, Globemaster and similar national and international aircrafts with over 180-seat capacity.</p>.<p>The Airport Authority of India has confirmed the Master Plan for the Airport on October 6, 2025. Once the land is handed over, it will come up with a DPR, develop the land and take up the expansion and upgrading process. </p>.<p><strong>Flights</strong></p>.<p>Currently two Indigo flights are operating from Mysuru Airport to Chennai and Hyderabad, with 100 per cent occupancy.</p>.<p><strong>RCS routes</strong></p>.<p>From 2017 to September 2023, the Mysuru Airport had UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik)-RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) routes. Six flights were operated under RCS from Mysuru to Goa, Kochi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and even Belagavi and Mangaluru for some time. The occupancy was more than 80 per cent. Mysuru Airport officials have approached the Ministry of Civil Aviation for reintroduction of RCS. If the Karnataka government also takes up the initiative, Mysuru Airport is likely to get RCS routes back, sources said. </p>.<p>New <strong>flights</strong></p>.<p>Usha Kumari said, “There is a demand for flights to Kochi, Goa, Mumbai, Calicut, Mangaluru and Tirupati. The Civil Aviation Ministry has given clearance for Alhind Air for operation. The Ministry will give clearance for slots to different sectors, once it begins operations, likely in September.” </p>.<p>“Currently one flying training school is operating, while another has got a permit,” the Airport director said.</p>