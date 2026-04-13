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Farmers to launch stir in Mysuru from April 21 over pending dues

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting, organised by Rajya Raitha Sangha Okkoota and Sugarcane Growers' Association here on Monday.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 15:37 IST
Karnataka NewsprotestfarmersMysuru

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