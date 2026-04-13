<p>Mysuru: Urging the state government to take immediate action to settle the dues of the farmers who supplied sugarcane to sugar factories, the farmers have decided to stage a protest in front of the DC's office, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, from April 21.</p><p>A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting, organised by Rajya Raitha Sangha Okkoota and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sugarcane">Sugarcane</a> Growers' Association here on Monday.</p>.Reopen Chunchanakatte sugar factory by June-July or face stir: Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association.<p>Okkoota's president Kurubur Shanthakumar said, "The protest has become inevitable, as Bannari Sugar factory, located in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's district has neglected the orders of the state government."</p><p>"We will not stop until the amount is remitted to the account of the sugarcane growers. The DC should use his power and seize the godown of the sugar factory, related to farmer's dues," he said.</p>