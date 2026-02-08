<p>Mysuru: A 30-year-old female elephant was electrocuted as it came in contact with a galvanised iron wire fence around a maize farm at Doddaharave, under Bylakuppe Grama Panchayat limits in Periyapatna taluk.</p>.<p>The incident is said to have occurred on Friday night. The village is on the fringes of Doddaharave Reserve Forest under Hunsur wildlife division in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.</p>.Karnataka govt to inject more value to Kamalapur red bananas.<p>After an autopsy on the spot, the elephant was cremated.</p>