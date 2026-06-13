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Fertiliser shortage triggers panic in Mysuru

Officials claim that there is sufficient stock till July and that there was no need to panic.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 10:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakafarmersMysurufertiliser

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