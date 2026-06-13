Fertiliser shortage triggers panic in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: With monsoon entering Mysuru region, farmers are gearing up to begin agricultural activities in Mysuru district. However, there is panic among the farmers of the district due to a rise in the price of fertilisers and fear about problems in their supply.</p><p>Farmers queuing up to buy fertilisers, reported from North Karnataka region, has created anxiety among the farmers here, who fear that they might also face the same problem.</p>.Fertiliser shortage hits Karnataka farmers ahead of kharif season.<p>Due to the war in West Asia, the price of fertilisers has increased. Most of the retailers are finding it difficult to store a huge stock. Thus, there is a shortage of fertilisers in some villages. The retailers have been selling the fertilisers at a high price, complain the farmers. However, the officials claim that there is sufficient stock, and there is no need to panic.</p><p>According to the Agriculture Department officials, there are around 1,000 registered fertiliser traders in Mysuru district, including around 140 wholesale dealers, where one can get all types of fertilisers.</p><p>Suresha, a trader, said that the price of Potash, DAP, and complex have increased by Rs 500 per bag, due to instability in supply. We require around Rs 7 lakh to get a load of fertilisers. As there is uncertainty in the prices, the farmers think twice before buying fertilisers. </p><p>The government has also imposed restrictions on the sales of fertilisers. Hence, we are following a wait and watch policy, said Ramu, another retailer.</p><p>It may be mentioned that the farmers in Mysuru staged a protest recently, against the mandatory Farmer Identification rule. They alleged that it is making it difficult for them to buy the required quantity of fertilisers. It affects those who are cultivating on Bagair Hukum land, they complained.</p><p>Fertilisers are required for maize and tobacco, sown in the pre-monsoon season, on vast areas of HD Kote, Nanjangud and other taluks. Farmers have also taken up cultivation of legumes and pulses, banana, ginger and others. Hence, there is a good demand for fertilisers.</p><p><strong>Sufficient stock</strong></p><p>Speaking to DH, K H Ravi, Joint Director, Agriculture Department, said, “We have sufficient stock of fertilisers in Mysuru district. There is no problem in supply. We are taking all measures to ensure that there is no shortage.”</p><p>“We have a stock of 57,622 tonne of fertilisers in Mysuru district. We have received our supply for the month of June. We require 21,949 tonne for June. Hence, we have sufficient stock up to July 15. Later, it depends on the arrivals. If there is any problem in the arrival, we may face a shortage,” he explained.</p><p>“Due to the war, around 24 ships are facing disruptions, which is driving up costs and limiting supply. Mysuru district has managed the fertiliser shortage last year. We will do it this year also,” Ravi said.</p><p><strong>Seasonal pattern</strong></p><p>Agriculture in Mysuru district follows a distinct seasonal pattern, divided into Kharif (monsoon) and Rabi (winter) season. The farmers generally follow this timeline. Agriculture activities begin in rain-fed areas in the pre-monsoon season, with farmers tilling the land and sowing short-term crops. With the arrival of the South West Monsoon, sowing of paddy, finger millet (ragi), and maize peaks in the city. </p>