<p>Mysuru: An FIR has been filed by Kuvempunagar police station in Mysuru against a private school in the city, following a complaint by a private management services.</p><p>The management services has made allegations of fraud, misappropriation of funds and criminal conspiracy against three persons of a private school in Mysuru. </p><p>As per the complaint, the management service and the school had entered into a master services agreement in 2022 which is valid and subsisting. </p><p>The management services has alleged that, after having taken full benefit of their efforts in building and scaling the institution, few members of the school have misappropriated the institution's fund, causing substantial wrongful loss to the management services and wrongful gain to the accused persons. </p> .Greater Mysuru: Great Vision group urges Karnataka govt to withdraw proposal.<p>Further the private management services has urged police to conduct an investigation, take immediate steps to freeze the bank accounts of the accused to prevent further diversion of funds . They have also urged to trace and recover the misappropriated amount and take further action in the interest of justice. </p><p>Kuvempunagar police have filed FIR under sections 316(2), 318(4), 324(4), 3(5) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita BNS). </p>