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FIR filed against a private institution in Mysuru over alleged fraud, misappropriation of funds

The management services has made allegations of fraud, misappropriation of funds and criminal conspiracy against three persons of a private school in Mysuru.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 10:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

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