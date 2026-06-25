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Food safety officers inspect 70 hotels, bars, restaurants, street food vendors in Mysuru

They inspected nine street vendors and issued notices to four of them; four bars and one restaurant and issued notices to all five of them.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:08 IST
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Food Safety Officers of FSDA, led by Designated Officer Dr S L Ravindra, under Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) , inspect a hotel in Mysuru city.

Food Safety Officers of FSDA, led by Designated Officer Dr S L Ravindra, under Mysuru City Corporation (MCC)  , inspect a hotel in Mysuru city.

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Published 25 June 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsFDAMysuruFSSAIFood safetybarsRestuarants

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