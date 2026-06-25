Food safety officers inspect 70 hotels, bars, restaurants, street food vendors in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Officers of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/food-and-drug-administration">Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA)</a>, under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/health-department">Health</a> and Family Welfare Department, have taken up a month-long drive and are inspecting hotels, bars, restaurants and street food vendors, following the directions of DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy.</p>.<p>Over the past three days, beginning Monday, the teams have inspected 40 establishments in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru-city">Mysuru city</a> and 30 more across Mysuru taluk.</p>.<p>They are verifying, if the food business operators have <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fssai">FSSAI</a> license; compliance of guidelines mandated under schedule 4 of FSSAI; and cleanliness and hygiene to ensure food safety and consumer health. </p>.<p><strong>Msyuru City</strong></p>.<p>The officials are also checking if the outlets are following all food safety norms and directions of the government, and if they are using any banned material like synthetic/artificial food colour for peas, gobi manchurian, kebab, cotton candies and other food products; plastic sheets for steaming of idlis, which are detrimental to health. </p>.<p>Three Food Safety Officers of FSDA, led by Designated Officer Dr S L Ravindra, under <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru-city-corporation">Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), </a>are inspecting food outlets in Mysuru city. </p>.<p>In Mysuru city, from 4 pm on June 22 to 4 pm on June 23, they have inspected 16 places. They inspected nine street vendors and issued notices to four of them; four bars and one restaurant and issued notices to all five of them.</p>.<p>They have collected eight food samples for testing and have seized 43.5 kg mixture with highly coloured green and red peas in two units.</p>.Food safety dept raids food outlets, e-commerce warehouses in Bengaluru.<p>The team have also initiated legal action against one food business operator. They inspected the outlets in Dattagalli, Kuvempu Nagar, Sarswathipuram, Devaraj Urs Road and Kothwal Ramaiah Street, according to Dr Ravindra.</p>.<p>From 4 pm on June 23 to 4 pm on June 24, they inspected 24 places, including 21 street food vendors, and two wholesale milk product units. They issued notices to three street food vendors and initiated legal action against two of them.</p>.<p>They collected eight food samples for evaluation. They seized 32 kg of suspected adulterated kova worth Rs 8,000; and 13 kg green colour adulterated peas worth Rs 1,300. They visited vegetable market, Shankarmutt road and Kalidasa road, Dr Ravindra said. </p>.<p><strong>Mysuru taluk</strong></p>.<p>Five food safety officers and two in-charge FSOs (Taluk Health Officers) of T Narsipur and HD Kote, led by DO of FSDA Dr A N Kantharaju, are inspecting food outlets in Mysuru rural. </p>.<p>In Mysuru taluk, on Tuesday, they inspected 23 food business operators; issued notice to five of them; and initiated legal action against two of them. They have seized three food items with expiry dates. They have collected four food samples for tests.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, till 4 pm, they visited seven places and issued notice to two of them, said Dr Kantharaju.</p>