Forest dept seeks Green Cess from private vehicles to protect Mysuru's Chamundi Hill

<p>Mysuru: Officials of forest department have collected a fine of Rs 3.26 lakh fine in 390 cases from April 2025 to March 2026 for violating ban on discarding plastic, garbage on road or inside forest and several activities on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chamundi-hill">Chamundi Hill</a>. Yet people continue to discard plastic at temple premises, roads, steps and inside the forest.</p><p>Even as Chamundi hill is a reserve forest area and it is declared as plastic-free zone, DCF Mysuru territorial division K Paramesha has written to PCCF and Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy seeking nod to collect <a href="https://xgn.karnataka.gov.in/">Green tax/Cess </a>from devotees visiting shrine in private vehicles, on the lines of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.</p><p>"This is to protect the forest, biodiversity and natural wealth besides preserving the religious sanctity of the hill. We plan to collect this fees to deploy additional staff and have additional resources like installation of CCTV cameras to monitor violations of rules and maintain cleanliness and serenity of Hill," DCF Paramesha said.</p>.Make Mysuru's Chamundi hill garbage-free; ban private vehicles, demand concerned citizens.<p>Chamundi Hill comes under the 'greening urban range' of Mysuru Territorial Division (MTD) of the Forest department. Then Deputy Conservator of Forest of MTD K N Basavaraju passed an order in August 2023, banning several activities in the hill, under Sections 76 and 99 (1)(I) of Karnataka Forest Act, and under Section 69 of Karnataka Forest Rules, 1969. It was enforced from September 1. They have banned several activities in the hill which are detrimental to forest, environment, ecology and wildlife, including disposal of plastic, food on road and inside forest, trespassing and entering forest region, parking vehicles haphazardly on road . Yet implementation of these rules and maintaining cleanliness remains a challenge. </p><p>RFO, greening urban range, D Srinivas that they are implementing the ban on the nine km stretch of Chamundi Hill road, from Tavarekatte to the temple; and on another three km stretch, from Uttanahalli. The ban on disposal of plastic by shops, devotees and residents around the temple, is supposed to be implemented by the Chamund Hill Grama Panchayat and Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority. Since the devotees come to the temple, they use forest roads and throw waste here. At least 15,000 devotees visit the shrine on a normal day; 30,000 to 40,000 people on Tuesdays, Fridays and weekends; at least 50,000 during general holidays, long weekends, and peak tourism seasons. There is only one forester and three guards. Hence it is challenging for them to monitor violations and maintain cleanliness on roads in the hill. If the Government agrees for collection of this green tax it would be helpful to deploy additional manpower and resources, protect the environment, and maintain cleanliness on roads in the hill, he said. </p>.Mass chanting of Lalitha Sahasramanama held atop Chamundi Hill to usher in New Year.<p>DCF Paramesha said, "Earlier when I worked in Himawad Gopalswamy Hill in Gundlupet taluk, Beladakuppe in H D Kote taluk, we initiated such measures. We plan to screen visitors and collect plastic at the entrance of the hill itself. We plan to collect a nominal Green tax from private vehicles, for example Rs 10 for two wheelers and Rs 20 for four wheelers via automated system like fast tag. We plan to provide id cards to about 450 houses and 2440 people who reside on the hill. We have even suggested to the district administration, to ban private vehicles on the hill, by making parking arrangements near Uttanahalli and arrange buses from there to the hill, so that the pollution reduces."</p>