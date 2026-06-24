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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Forest dept seeks Green Cess from private vehicles to protect Mysuru's Chamundi Hill

Rs 3.26 lakh fine collected in 390 cases in 2025-26, yet people discard plastic, violate ban.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 08:45 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 08:45 IST
ForestMysuruGreen Taxchamundi hill

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