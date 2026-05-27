<p>Mysuru: The Forest Department personnel cracked a network selling elephant tusk, and arrested four people in Mysuru on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Syed Fayaz of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, Munir and Ansar of Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar district, and Roopa of Mysuru, are the arrested. They have been handed over to judicial custody.</p>.<p>The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Nagpur, Maharashtra, had provided information about the sales of elephant tusks.</p>.<p><strong>Raid</strong></p>.<p>Based on the information, the Forest Department conducted a raid on a house on Swami Vivekananda Road, and found three portions of elephant tusks.</p>.Ivory trafficking racket busted in Karnataka amid global crackdown on wildlife crime.<p class="bodytext">All the three accused were taken into custody. Upon interrogation, the officials found that another accused was in Kollegal and arrested him also.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Roopa was working as a mediator, according to DCF K Paramesh (Mysuru division), in a press release.</p>