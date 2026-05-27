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Four held for selling elephant tusks

All the three accused were taken into custody. Upon interrogation, the officials found that another accused was in Kollegal and arrested him also.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 17:16 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 17:16 IST
India Newsforest departmentelephantMysurutusker

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