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Four lane underpass proposed on LC1 at Mysuru's Kukkarahalli junction

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inspected the spot, on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 18:07 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 18:07 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuru

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