<p>PWD NH Mysuru sub-division has proposed a four lane underpass/Railway underbridge at the railway level crossing-1 at Kukkarahalli lake junction between University of Mysore Crawford Hall and Kukkarahalli Lake in Mysuru. It will be taken up for a length of 588 meters, by connecting three roads - Padma Road, Kukkarahalli Lake road and Crawford Hall road.</p><p>The project will be taken up under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund Setu Bandhan Scheme of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) at a cost of Rs 38.29 crore, to improve connectivity and also road and railway safety. </p><p>PWD NH Mysuru sub-division officials have sought permission to cut about 35 trees, including Indian Beech trees and Peepal tree on Kukkarahalli Lake road and they have been already marked. DCF, Mysuru territorial division, K Paramesha informed that the Forest department is yet to sanction permission. </p>.Mysuru: Drug case; one held under PITNDPS Act.<p>Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inspected the spot, on Tuesday. </p><p>The PWD had proposed a 5.5 metre wide underpass. In a letter, written to PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on March 14, Wadiyar has sought approval to extend the width of the road to 7.5 metres on par with the approach roads, to avoid traffic bottle neck and for smooth traffic movement. He has committed to ensure that the trees are not cut, in order to preserve the green cover of the city. Hence, he has proposed to translocate them and has assured of strict measures to do compensatory tree planting elsewhere, for balancing development with environment concerns. </p><p>According to the officials, a project of Railway overbridge was first proposed in 2001 by South Western Railways at this junction. Later, SWR and Mysuru City Corporation proposed to share the cost and revised the proposal from overbridge to underbridge in 2021. </p><p>In view of the heritage precinct between Crawford Hall, Kautilya Circle and Padma Circle, the height of the bridge was fixed at 4.20 metre. But, this would allow movement of only small vehicles. Later the project was handed over from the MCC to the National Highway department. In order to ease the traffic, the then MP submitted the proposal to the Minister of MoRTH. MoRTH approved a four lane RUB at a cost of Rs 45 crore, in 2022-23. The administrative and technical approval was availed for Rs 42.49 crore. The tender process has been completed and the work order has been given to Bengaluru-based PJB Engineers on March 20, 2025, to execute the project at a cost of Rs 38.29 crore. PWD officials have submitted a revised proposal of GAD (General Arrangement Drawing), TAD (Temporary Arrangement Drawing) to Railways, and structural drawings to IIT for wetting. The approvals are in the final stages. </p><p>Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy held a meeting with the officials of various departments recently, on shifting utilities like electricity, water supply, and UGD; relocation of tonga stand and Trin Trin cycle stand, Kukkarahalli lake main entrance and Sports department pavilion gate; and closure of the road towards the university quarters. </p><p>Parashuramegowda of Parisara Balaga said that environmentalists will visit the spot, along with experts, and take further steps to protect about 35 trees proposed to be felled.</p>