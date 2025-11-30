<p>Mysuru: Team of personnel of the Forest Department rescued four 4-5 month-old tiger cubs on Saturday night around 12am, in an agricultural land at Gowdanakatte of Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district, in Hanugodu range, Hunsur wildlife division of Mysuru circle. </p><p>They have reunited them with their 10-12 year old mother, tigress which was rescued in the same place on November 27. All five of them are now housed in Chamundi rescue centre at Koorgalli in Mysuru. </p><p>Following complaints by the local people, on tiger sighted in the region, the Forest Department had taken up an operation, ACF Hunsur wildlife division N Lakshmikanth said. </p>.When tigers outgrow their habitats.<p><strong>Tiger sighted in BEML</strong></p><p>Meanwhile DCF, Mysuru territorial division, K Paramesha informed that a Tiger has been sighted by security personnel in BEML campus in Mysuru. It was sighted three times in the past three days. They have installed trap cameras and begun combing operation on Sunday.</p><p><strong>Elephant at Tribal Hamlet</strong></p><p>At H D Kote taluk of Mysuru district, at Boodanooru tribal hamlet on Bochikatte road, an Elephant had entered the agricultural land, creating anxious moments among villagers on Sunday. </p>